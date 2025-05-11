‘Counting On’ Star Jessa Duggar Speaks Out About ‘Rude’ Comments About Big Family As She Prepares For Baby Number 6

Refusing to put up with any more negativity, Jessa Duggar addressed “rude” comments about big families head-on as she prepares to welcome her sixth baby.

In a YouTube video on Thursday, the Counting On star spoke out about the criticism. “When it comes to people saying negative opinions, I know this is not the case for everyone, but for me personally,” she said. “I have heard a lot of rude and unnecessary comments, but generally those are just online.”

Jessa pointed out that while critics have said she and husband Ben Seewald are “breeding like rabbits,” she has no plans to follow in the footsteps of her mother, Michelle Duggar, who has 19 children.

“I’m not going to have 19 kids,” she clarified. “But, honestly, my mom is my hero. I love her, I adore her, [and] she is my role model in so many ways.”

Jessa then praised Michelle for her patience, love, gentleness, and kind speech. “She is the golden example of a mother, in my opinion,” she continued.”So when people say, ‘Do you want to be like your mother?’ I’m like, ‘Yes, please, Lord, help me.'”

Along with addressing the comments, Jessa Duggar said no one has ever said anything negative to her face.

“I know some people do have to put up with a lot of that flak or feedback from people who are close to them,” she said. “Just giving their opinion without being asked for it. I think that would be way harder, but thankfully, that hasn’t been my experience.”

The former reality TV star went on to offer help on how to handle negative pregnancy/family-making comments.

“Some advice that I recently heard on this topic that was super helpful to me was somebody was saying that oftentimes we can set that one for how people receive our news. When we say something like, ‘Oh, we’re expecting, or ‘We’re so thankful for this baby. We’re so grateful,’ That definitely sets a different tone for how it’s received versus [saying], ‘We’re definitely done after this one.'”

She then added, “I don’t think it’s wrong to say certain things, but I know that sometimes we can cater to how we think other people might receive the news in the way that we present it. So, I think people might be quicker to present the information in a way that’s, like, backpedaling, or apologizing for where we are in life.”

Jessa Duggar previously welcomed her fifth child in late 2023.