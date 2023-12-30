Jessa Duggar Welcomes 5th Child With Ben Seewald, Reveals Baby Name

Exciting news from Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald! Just a couple of days before Christmas 2023, the couple welcomed their fifth child, a boy.

In a series of Instagram posts, Duggar shared the incredible news. “Baby is here and we couldn’t be more grateful!” she wrote in the first post, which featured her and her little one.

She also announced the little one’s name, which is George Augustine Seewald. He was born on Dec. 19 weighing in at 9lbs, 14oz, and 21in.

In a video on YouTube, Jessa Duggar detailed the birth of George. She revealed that after laboring for about 12 hours, she was moved from an emergency room bed into her birthing room. She was able to get an epidural not long after. “And it worked great on one side and it was, like, sort of spotty on the other side. It wasn’t a perfect take, but I would say 80 percent better than what it was before getting it.”

Upon being told by her doctor that George was “pretty high up,” she decided to “shut off” the epidural. She then followed her midwife’s advice to move into various positions to try to rotate the baby. After the baby descended and she started feeling more contractions, she had her doctors readminister the epidural.

“The sweetest moment [was] when they raised the baby up and put him on me,” Jessa Duggar noted. “Just holding him there, I think there were just so many emotions in that moment [and] so many things that you’re processing. It’s been a year since we lost our last baby and just a flood of emotions.”

Duggar was at the hospital with Seewald and her mother Michelle. Duggar and Seewald are parents of four other children, Spurgeon, Henry, Ivy, and Fern.

Jessa Duggar Revealed Earlier This Year She Suffered Miscarriage

The birth of George comes less than a year after Jessa Duggar made the devastating news that she suffered a miscarriage.

In an emotional video on YouTube, Duggar explained an ultrasound tech told her that while the sac looked good, the baby did not. “Nothing could’ve prepared me for the weight of those words at that moment,” Jessa recalled. She then remembered that she immediately started crying upon hearing the news.

The technician stepped out of the room as Jessa Duggar and her husband began to process the loss. They sat holding hands and crying. She then spoke about the process of having a D&C procedure.

“Right as they were wheeling me back [to the operating room], I just wanted to ask, like, ‘Just, can I please have one more ultrasound? Please, somebody, check, make sure,’” she explained. “I was having all these fears that maybe they got something wrong. … You know It’s irrational, but you just feel scared.”

As she spoke about the devastating experience, Jessa Duggar cried and said she had a “hollow feeling” inside. “The life that was in you is no longer there and you never did get to see your baby and say those goodbyes,” she added.