Could ‘The View’ Get Pulled Off The Air? This Producer Thinks So

Brian Teta, the executive producer of The View, recently voiced concerns about some not-safe-for-work (NSFW) segments on the popular daytime talk show. Teta discussed these moments in a conversation with one of the show’s co-hosts, Joy Behar, on their Behind The Table podcast.

During the podcast episode, the conversation turned NSFW almost immediately after it began. Teta and Behar candidly addressed several explicit topics, which raised concerns about the content being aired on the show.

Joy Behar, who turned 81 recently, explained that she was half-awake during the podcast, which was surprising to Teta because they had just finished what he described as a “bouncy show.”

“I gave it my all,” Behar admitted.

“You did, and you left it all on the field,” Teta responded.

“My blood pressure is still up from the G-spot conversation,” Teta confessed.

Behar seemed unfazed by Teta’s concern about the show’s explicit content and jokingly retorted, “Oh, come on. It’s a woman’s show. It’s 11 o’clock in the morning.”

Despite Teta’s apprehensions, the conversation continued, shifting to a different topic of discussion.

Quality Over Quantity?

On a recent episode of The View, the co-hosts were discussing comments made by actress Rachel Bilson on a podcast. Bilson had shared her thoughts about the number of sexual partners someone should have, suggesting it’s odd if a man in his 40s has had only four partners.

The segment began with Whoopi Goldberg, aged 67, questioning why anyone should be concerned about how many sexual partners someone has had.

She expressed her viewpoint that, in the past, it was expected for men to have multiple partners, but now the dynamics are changing, leading to some dissatisfaction. Goldberg stated, “If he’s happy with you, and you’re having a good time, why are you b***hing?”

Joy Behar, however, offered a more explicit perspective. She spoke about the importance of quality over quantity when it comes to partners, highlighting that what mattered was the ability to locate the G-spot. She humorously declared, “I don’t need thousands of them. Get me one good one.”

Addressing the female audience members, she asked if they agreed, while her co-hosts burst into laughter.

Whoopi Goldberg engaged in the conversation, expressing her concern, saying, “That scares me because if you don’t know where the G-spot is by now…”

To which Joy Behar responded, “I know where it is; I need them to find it.”

The conversation continued, with Whoopi suggesting that communication is key to satisfying partnerships.

It Didn’t Stop There

The NSFW themes didn’t end there. In a subsequent episode, Joy Behar playfully used an explicit term to refer to her co-hosts. The banter began when her co-host, Sunny Hostin, inquired about an upcoming event in honor of Behar’s birthday.

Sara Haines, another co-host, asked if Behar was planning a birthday party. Behar playfully retorted, “No doubt, that when I’m not sitting here being interrupted by you beotches, I’m writing plays now. This is my new chapter.”

The hosts and the audience shared a laugh at her humorous comment, although Behar herself barely cracked a smile. She then shared that she had written five one-act plays called ‘Bonkers in the Burrows,’ tailored for individuals with attention deficit disorder (ADD). The plays are set to be part of the New York Comedy Festival in November. Behar will also be acting in one of the plays, where she attempts to contact the dead.

Julia Fox was recently on the show and expressed interest in joining the panel full-time.

The candid discussions and playful banter on recent episodes of The View have raised concerns about the show’s content, leaving Brian Teta, the executive producer, apprehensive about the NSFW segments. Teta’s comments on the ‘Behind The Table’ podcast hint at the ongoing challenges in maintaining the show’s balance between candid conversation and appropriate content. As The View continues to captivate its audience with its lively discussions and varying perspectives, it remains to be seen how the show navigates these NSFW moments.