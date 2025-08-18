Florida Woman Allegedly Made Drunken 7-Word Bomb Threat To University

A 29-year-old Florida woman, Kristin Galli, is accused of making a drunken bomb threat to the University of Central Florida (UCF). Allegedly, in addition to sending hundreds of “Incoherent” text messages, Galli said, “I’m gonna f–king blow you guys up.”

According to an arrest affidavit reviewed by Fox 35, the incident occurred on May 22. At the time, the UFC’s Student Care Services front desk received a call. While on the line, Galli allegedly threatened to bomb the campus. The affidavit stated she said, “I’m gonna f–king blow you guys up.”

Following the alleged bomb threat, the call ended. While the person who answered the call tried to call Galli back, she didn’t answer. However, she was identified thanks to her voicemail inbox. Additionally, the document revealed that Galli was found in UCF student files.

Investigators also found out that Galli had allegedly sent over 200 “incoherent” text messages to a UCF professor. The messages were sent from the phone number that was used to make the alleged bomb threat, the document detailed. Officials revealed that the text messages included pictures of Galli, and the professor reported the incident.

‘Thought It Would Be Funny’

The very next day, Galli was confronted by police, who asked her for her reasoning behind her alleged bomb threat. Kristin Galli, in response, allegedly said that she was “angry” and drunk at the time. Additionally, she “thought it would be funny,” according to the affidavit.

Galli was arrested and charged with false reporting of a bombing against a state-owned property and unlawful use of a two-way communication device. Her next court appearance is scheduled for August 21.

This incident occurred approximately three months after a 15-year-old allegedly submitted a false tip about a bomb at a Florida school.

As reported by Fox 35, police arrested the teen student back on May 14. Allegedly, the teenager used a fake name and a school laptop to send the false tip to police, saying that a bomb had been placed at University High School in Orlando.

As a result, the 15-year-old, unnamed, was charged with making a false report of a bomb and disrupting the learning environment at University High School.