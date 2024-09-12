‘Coronation Street’ & ‘Randall and Hopkirk’ Star Kenneth Cope Dies at 93

British actor and writer Kenneth Cope, beloved for his role in the detective television series Randall and Hopkirk (Deceased) has passed. In a statement released by his agent, it was confirmed that Cope “passed away peacefully in his sleep” on Wednesday, surrounded by his wife and family. He was 93.

In Randall and Hopkirk, Cope portrayed Marty Hopkirk, a man who is murdered yet returns as a ghost. Originally aired in 1969 and 1970, the series gained a cult following and was later remade in 2000 by Vic Reeves and Bob Mortimer.

Cope also had a role in Coronation Street as Jed Stone and was a member of the iconic Carry On Team.

In a statement obtained by the BBC, his agent described Cope as a “natural comedy actor”.

“A proud native Liverpudlian,” the statement noted, Cope was “a loyal supporter of Everton Football Club”.

“We are deeply saddened by his passing and ask that his family [be] given privacy at this time. He is survived by his loving wife Renny Lister and his children Nick, Mark, and Martha.”

Kenneth Cope Book Ended His Acting Career with a Role in a Beloved British Soap

Cope started his acting career in theater before landing various roles in film and television. His notable credits include Brookside, That Was The Week That Was, Doctors, The Bill, and Last of the Summer Wine.

Portraying the character Jed Stone, Cope featured in over 100 episodes of the British soap Coronation Street during the 1960s. He briefly returned in 2008 and 2009.

“Kenneth’s portrayal of Jed Stone, also known as Sonny Jim, on Coronation Street between 1961 and 1966 made him a firm favorite with the soap’s fans,” a spokesman for the ITV series said.

“He was a talented actor and writer. We were delighted when he agreed to reprise the role 42 years later in 2008. We are sorry to hear of his passing and our thoughts are with his family and friends,” they added.

Cope portrayed Ray Hilton in Brookside, appearing in 171 episodes from 1999 to 2002.

“We had a few scenes together, and I remember he was a sweet man,” Starke added. “He never had a crossword for anyone and was always really generous. I liked him a lot.”

Cope is survived by his wife of 63 years, Renny Lister, along with family members including his actress daughter, Martha Cope. He is also survived by his sons, Nick and Mark.