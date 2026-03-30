Corey Feldman Opens Up About Being Left Out of Rob Reiner’s Oscar Tribute

Weeks after Rob Reiner was honored at the 2026 Oscars, Corey Feldman speaks out about being left out of the moment.

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While speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Feldman, who starred in Reiner’s film Stand By Me, discussed the Oscars.

A total of 17 stars appeared on stage while Reiner was honored. The late director and his wife, Michele. The couple was found dead in their California residence in December 2025. Their son was eventually arrested and accused of murdering them.

“It was a fleeting moment, so I don’t feel like I missed much at all,” the actor explained. “I personally was probably maybe a little bothered by the fact that nobody got to speak or do or say anything from their own heart.”

He pointed out, “Although they did a wonderful job, I would’ve liked to have heard from Wil [Wheaton] and Jerry [O’Connell] and a few other people up there.”

Feldman said it felt a little bit like a “family reunion” that he wasn’t invited to.

“We’re not going to use this time to go into my feeling about that,” he stated. “Instead, I just want to say that I’m with the rest of us, we’re all very destroyed that things went down the way they did, losing Rob when we all thought he’d be joining us at some point for this tour, and it’s a tragedy.”

Feldman Said He Would Have Loved to Say Goodbye to Reiner In His Own Way

Meanwhile, Feldman discussed wanting to say goodbye to the late director in his own special way. “We all would’ve loved to be able to say goodbye in our own ways,” he explained. “Unfortunately, that didn’t happen.”

He then noted, “The best way we can say goodbye is honoring him and his work and his film through these tours that we’re doing and these interviews and getting people to take the moment and time to acknowledge the history of his work and art that he created, and hopefully going out there to celebrate him one last time on a big screen where it deserves to be seen.”

Feldman previously spoke out about the Oscars tribute on social media. He confirmed that he wasn’t invited. “I UNDERSTAND MANY BELIEVE ITS DUE 2 BEING OUTSPOKEN ABOUT THE ABUSE I SUFFERED AS A CHILD,” he alleged. “[AND] THE CAMPAIGN 2 SILENCE ME.”

Feldman was referring to him being outspoken about the sexual abuse he experienced as a child actor.

Among those on stage honoring Reiner were Meg Ryan, Demi Moore, Kathy Bates, and John Cusack.