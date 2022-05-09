Copper Skincare Is The New Secret To Youthful Skin, According To Experts

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

Copper is everywhere. It’s in wiring, cars, and jewelry, and it even naturally occurs in our bodies. In the context of beauty and health, I most commonly associated this heavy metal with IUDs and rings that turn your fingers green.

So, when I first heard of copper skincare, I was incredulous at best. I figured this metal was too harsh or just plain ineffective on sensitive facial skin. I reached out to several skincare experts to confirm my suspicions, and as it turns out, I was wrong.

A Heavy Metal Heavy-Hitter

As skin therapist and founder of the Rich Skin Club, Gabrielle Richens, explains, “copper occurs naturally in the human body. It plays a major role in the formation of collagen, melanin, and blood circulation.”

“It also helps to strengthen connective tissue and maintain healthy bones,” adds Colorado-based dermatologist Janet Coleman. Coleman says that the copper that benefits our bodies is actually copper peptides—a complex between copper and amino acids.

“The amino acid chains help to bind copper molecules to the skin. They are absorbed and converted into superoxide dismutase (SOD). SOD is an antioxidant that neutralizes free radicals, which can cause damage to healthy cells in high concentrations,” Coleman explains.

Copper Wins All The Medals

Copper peptides boast a wide range of benefits for the skin and body, Richens explains. “They have shown a strengthening effect on the skin, improving elasticity, firmness, and texture. It also reduces wrinkles and fine lines by boosting collagen and hydration.”

Copper peptides don’t just work on a skin-deep level; these powerful complexes work down to the cellular level. Colemans says that copper peptides stimulate new cell growth “while inhibiting the destruction of existing cells by enzymes. By doing this, copper peptides help to promote the formation of new, healthy skin cells while slowing down aging processes.”

Richens recommends the Squalane and Copper Peptide Rapid Plumping Serum by Biossance for maximum copper peptide benefits.

Squalane And Copper Peptide Rapid Plumping Serum

(Biossance)

The silky-smooth, baby blue elixir from Biossance is infused with ultra-hydrating squalane, hyaluronic acid, and polyglutamic acid. This powerful trio draws in moisture and provides skin with all-day hydration.

Not only does this revolutionary serum keep your skin supple, but it also promotes the formation of new skin cells as it hydrates, thanks to Biossance’s proprietary copper peptide formula.

100% of users reported an instant boost of hydration and reduction of fine lines and wrinkles after four weeks. So, it’s unsurprising that this is a favorite of Richens, who recommends this product to her clients and friends.

“However, copper and vitamin C don’t mix well together, as they cancel out each others’ effects,” Richens warns. She advises those who use a vitamin C serum to apply their retinol product in the morning, and apply their copper peptide serum at bedtime.”

More From Suggest