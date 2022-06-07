These Controversial Shoes May Be Making A Comeback This Summer

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

We’ve said it before, and we’ll say it again, ‘90s trends (particularly the late ‘90s fashion trends) are in style right now. We’ve got the claw clips, bike shorts, and fanny packs, but there’s just one thing missing to complete the look. Luckily, the latest comeback is the sneaker mule. And we actually don’t hate them. As a side note, maybe don’t wear all the trends together at once. It might be overkill.

The overall style of the somewhat clunky shoe has improved since the ‘90s. You just have to know where to look. We’ve got you covered.

Are Sneaker Mules The Newest Summer Shoe Trend?

Okay, so of course, a Hollywood A-lister has been spotted wearing the trend. Sophie Turner of Game of Thrones fame sported the look walking in Beverly Hills. Are these shoes ugly? Irrefutably yes. But are they comfortable? Also, yes. And this is what makes them wearable.



I am not a “shoe person” like so many of my friends and family. I’ve never really cared about my shoes, except when they were uncomfortable or causing pain. So, to me, the “ugly shoe” trend doesn’t even really register. Yes, I can look at a pair of Crocs and realize that they are not the most attractive thing ever. But, in the summertime, I tend to stick with my trusty Keds or my comfy sporty Birks.

If you’re like me and comfort is of the utmost importance, it may be time to add a pair of sneaker mules to the shoe rotation. Because the buzz is that they are the perfect slide-on shoes for summer.

These canvas shoes have a rubber sole and rawhide laces. Easy to slide on or off, these shoes are great for those with any mobility issues.

The removable footbed is lightweight and provides arch support. Style them with a casual, flowy skirt and T-shirt or a sundress for a true ’90s feel.

Superga sneakers are all the rage, with even Duchess Kate Middleton getting in on the trend. And there’s a reason these sneaks are so popular. The cushioned footbed gives all-day comfort, and the natural rubber sole provides traction and durability.

Available in several colors, and machine washable, these sneaker mules will become a fast favorite.

This slip-on, cotton blend, canvas shoe has a cushioned insole for sustained comfort. Available in several colors, these throw-backs will complete any look. If you’ve still got your Hypercolor shirt, these would be the perfect pair to wear it with.

Superior arch support in these Traveltime Clogs provides comfort all day and into the night. They’re easy to slip on and off, plus they have removable sock liners that absorb shock. These are the perfect slip-on shoe for work, the weekend, or even a workout.

They do run about half a size small, so keep that in mind when ordering.

The 100% leather sneaker mules are pure comfort. With a molded footbed, rubber sole, and minimal design, these shoes will complement any outfit.

Dressed up or down, these shoes are great for any occasion. The zipper detail even gives them a little edgy look. We love these paired with high-waisted capri pants and a blouse.

