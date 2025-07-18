Controversial Pop Singer Quietly Revealed She Underwent Brain Surgery for ‘the Suicide Disease’

British singer and actress Natalia Noemi “Teddy” Sinclair recently revealed, without much fanfare, that she had undergone major surgery.

Videos by Suggest

Sinclair, also known as Natalia Kills and Verbalicious, is currently the lead vocalist of the band Cruel Youth, which also releases music under the name The Powder Room. She gained some notoriety in 2014 during her time as a judge on season 2 of The X Factor New Zealand, alongside her husband, singer Willy Moon. During the first live show, they faced backlash for harsh comments toward contestant Joe Irvine, with Sinclair accusing him of copying Moon’s style and calling him “cheesy” and “disgusting,” according to The Spinoff.

Willy Moon and Natalia Noemi “Teddy” Sinclair in 2014. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

The incident led to widespread condemnation, including a petition with over 70,000 signatures and criticism from sponsors and fellow judges. Both were fired the next day and replaced by Natalie Bassingthwaighte and Shelton Woolright. It was later revealed that Sinclair had left Cherrytree Records shortly before appearing on the show.

Natalia Noemi “Teddy” Sinclair Reveals Why She’s Been Out of the Limelight Recently

Now, over a decade after the controversy, the 38-year-old singer opened up about a brain surgery she says she’s been recovering from over the past year.

“To those of you who’ve been wondering where I disappeared to, thank you for still wondering. I’m not gone, not lost, not dead… though for a while, it felt like I was floating somewhere in between,” she wrote in an Instagram post back in April, which kicked off with a photo of her and her husband celebrating New Year’s 2024.

“The truth is, over the past year, I’ve been recovering from brain surgery for a condition called Trigeminal Neuralgia,’ she continued. “Often referred to amongst the medical community as ‘the suicide disease’ because the pain it causes is so uniquely excruciating and debilitating.”

“My recovery has been anything but straightforward,” Sinclair revealed. “This past year has been a process of re-learning to do the simple day-to-day things that many of us take for granted. I’m also adjusting to life with visual snow syndrome, debilitating migraines, limited hearing, and a benign brain tumor.”

Singer Natalia Noemi “Teddy” Sinclair Details Her Grueling Road To Recovery

Sinclair explained that challenges like seizures, hearing loss, and trouble speaking or reading have complicated their creative process. They shared that being unable to fully express themselves through writing and music, core to their identity, feels like an unexpected grief.

“But today, I’m stronger than I was a year ago, stronger than I was two years ago,” the singer continued. “My body may never return to what it once was, but I’m deeply grateful for what it can do. I feel so unbelievably lucky for all the devotion, care and support I’ve received from the truly wonderful special people I love who stood still with me while my life was on pause and the world moved on without me.”

Sinclair ended her message on a hopeful note.

“I’m looking forward to sharing with you new songs, old songs, blue songs, and true songs,” she concluded.

Of course, fans flooded the comments section offering their support to the singer.

“Been listening to you all day. So proud of you. We love you so much!” one comment read. “You changed my life! Wishing you the best, my love,” another fan added.

Sinclair hasn’t provided further details of her recovery as of this writing. However, she has posted on social media a couple of times since her post about her surgery, hinting that she’s still on the mend and hopefully doing well.