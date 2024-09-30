controversial-mlb-legend-pete-rose-dies-at-83

Major League Baseball legend Pete Rose has died at the age of 83. News of Rose’s passing was first confirmed by TMZ.

As of now, no cause of death has been announced. Per TMZ, Rose’s agent Ryan Fiterman officially confirmed the news of his passing. Fiterman also stated that “the family is asking for privacy at this time.”

This is a developing story.

Pete Rose Dead at 83

Pete Rose is considered by many to be one of the greatest hitters in the history of baseball. Despite not playing since 1986, Rose is the all-time MLB leader in hits, games played, at-bats, singles, and outs.

Sadly, Rose’s playing career isn’t what he’s best remembered for. In 1989, Rose was banned from baseball after he was accused of gambling on games. Rose allegedly gambled on games while he was both a player and a manager for the Reds. A few years later, in 1991, Rose was further penalized with permanent ineligibility from the Baseball Hall of Fame.

After years of denying the claims, Rose eventually admitted to gambling on games in 2004. Despite coming clean – and being one of the greatest baseball players of all time – he still remains ineligible for the Hall of Fame.