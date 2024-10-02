Controversial MLB Legend Pete Rose’s Cause of Death at 83 Revealed

Days after Pete Rose passed away suddenly at the age of 83, the controversial MLB legend’s cause of death was revealed.

According to the Clark County Office of the Coroner/Medical Examiner in Nevada, the official cause of Rose’s death was hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.

Pete Rose also had diabetes mellitus at the time of his death. the medical examiner’s office declared his death to be a natural cause.

Pete Rose was reportedly found dead by a family in his Las Vegas home on Monday, Sept. 30.

He was last seen in public the day before at a Fiterman Sports Group meet-and-greet in Nashville. He appeared at the event in a wheelchair due to his back bothering him. Despite that, he was in “good spirits” during the event.

Rose was dubbed an MLB legend during his time with the Cincinnati Reds from 1963 to 1978 and 1984 to 1986. He also played for the Philadephia Phillies and Montreal Expos. He was the manager of the Reds from 1984 to 1989. His batting average was .303 and he hit 160 home runs during his career. He also had a managerial record of 412–373.

Unfortunately, his iconic baseball career hit a snag when he received permanent ineligibility from baseball amid accusations that he gambled on baseball games while he played for and managed the Reds.

His alleged crimes had a significant impact on MLB. In 1991, the Baseball Hall of Fame formally voted to ban those on the “permanently ineligible” list from induction. The organization previously excluded “permanently ineligible” players with informal agreements among voters.

Although he publicly denied wrongdoing for years, Pete Rose admitted he bet on baseball and the Reds in 2004.



MLB Pays Tribute to Pete Rose Following His Sudden Passing

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the MLB paid tribute to baseball legend Pete Rose.

“Major League Baseball extends its deepest condolences to Pete Rose’s family, his friends across the game,” the tribute reads. “And the fans of his hometown of Cincinnati, Philadelphia, Montreal and beyond who admired his greatness, grit and determination on the field of play. May he rest in peace.”

In 2022, Pete Rose came to terms with the fact that he would be reinstated in the Hall of Fame. “I’ve been suspended over 30 years. That’s a long time to be suspended for betting on your own team to win,” Rose stated while speaking to Forbes. “And I was wrong. But that mistake was made. Time usually heals everything. It seems like it does in baseball, except when you talk about the Pete Rose case.”

He also stated, “To be honest with you, I’ve kind of given up on the Hall of Fame. I’ve been turned down so many times, I can’t see [commissioner Rob Manfred] changing his mind.”