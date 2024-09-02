Artem Chigvintsev Not Returning to ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Following Domestic Violence Arrest

Following his domestic violence arrest in Napa Valley, Calif., Artem Chigvintsev has reportedly been dropped from Dancing With the Stars.

According to PEOPLE, ABC has no plans to bring the dancing pro back to the ballroom for the show’s season 33 after his arrest made headlines.

Chigvintsev competed in the last 12 seasons of the show. He met his wife, WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Garcia, in 2017 when they were paired together on season 25.

On Thursday, Aug. 28, Artem Chigvintsev was arrested and charged with felony corporal injury to spouse after the domestic violence incident at his and Nikka Garcia’s home in Napa Valley. He was released from custody after posting his $25,000 bail hours after his arrest.

During a 911 call, Chigvintsev stated that he had an argument with his wife and she had thrown a shoe at him.

“There was a child on scene,” the dispatcher stated. “Medical en route.”

They then added, “There’s an active 415 [disturbing the peace] in the background responsible.”

Minutes later, Chigvintsev called back, stating that paramedics were not needed. However, authorities still went to the residence and that was when the arrest occurred.

Although the victim asked authorities for “total confidentiality,” the 911 call confirmed that Nikki was present during the incident.

A little more than 24 hours after her husband’s arrest, Nikki was spotted boarding a plane with their 4-year-old Matteo. She noticeably didn’t have her wedding ring on.

Her rep recently told PEOPLE, “This is a private matter and Nikki asks for privacy for her and her family at this time.”

Season 33 of Dancing with the Stars is set to premiere on Tuesday, Sept. 17 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+.

Former ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Chery Burke Reacts to Artem Chigvintsev’s Domestic Violence Arrest

During the Aug. 30 episode of her iHeart podcast Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans, former Dancing With the Stars pro, Cheryl Burke, shared her thoughts about Artem Chigvintsev being arrested for domestic violence.

“I hesitate to smile right now because of the current news … which I am in complete shock about,” Burke explained. She then described Chigvintsev as someone she had “grown up with,” as they lived together in her family’s Bay Area home.

“My heart goes out to everyone involved,” Burke continued. “It’s just really hard for me ’cause he’s my family. I don’t know what to say here other than I hope everybody’s OK.”

Burke further shared that she gets “kind of emotional” and is processing the news alongside Dancing With the Stars fans. “Domestic violence is so serious, and I guess we’ll soon be updated with whatever rolls out,” she added. “I just hope his kid’s OK, his wife. This is kind of shocking for me still.”