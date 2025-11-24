‘Completely Shattered’: Family Member Reveals Death of TLC Reality TV Personality Chuck Potthast

The TLC reality TV world is mourning the death of another personality.

Chuck Potthast, the father of 90 Day Fiancé subject Elizabeth Castravet, died earlier in November. PEOPLE reports that brain cancer was the cause of death.

Castravet announced his passing via Instagram on Sunday. She did not disclose an exact date of death or any sort of memorial details.

“Two weeks ago, tragedy struck our family and it has left us completely shattered,” she wrote. “My sweet, loving, and caring dad went to heaven. We’re trying to figure out how to navigate our lives and move forward without him. Please respect our privacy during this extremely difficult time.”

Chuck appeared several times on the TLC reality TV show. He would often appear in family scenes where Elizabeth and her Moldavian partner, Andrei Castravet, would be met with serious feedback about their life decisions. Clips where Chuck discusses pregnancy and the pair’s wedding have been watched millions of times, including on YouTube.

Chuck also openly discussed his health issues on the show and on social media. He recently talked about about an 8-hour surgery he went through in September.

Elizabeth’s sister, Becky Potthast, also confirmed Chuck’s death via Instagram.

“Two weeks ago on this day my world became distorted into a place I don’t understand,” Becky wrote. “My father Chuck went home to be with The Lord. The pain is still more than I can bare so this is all I can write.”