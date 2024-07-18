comedy-legend-bob-newhart-dead-at-94



Bob Newhart, the comedy legend who is known for his own self-titled TV series and big TV/film projects over the years, passed away in Los Angeles on Thursday, July 18. He was 94 years old.

According to Variety, Newhart’s publicist Jerry Digney confirmed he passed away after a series of short illnesses.

The comedian’s long-running career started in 1958 and had his first break with his record album of comedic monologues, “The Button-Down Mind of Bob Newhart. It became a huge success and even reached number one on the Billboard pop album chart. It is known as the 20th-best-selling comedy album in history.

Following the success of his album, Newhart hosted his short-lived self-titled variety show. He then starred as Chicago psychologist Robert Hartley on The Bob Newhart Show from 1972 to 1978. He then starred as Vermont innkeeper Dick Loudon on series Newhart from 1982 to 1990.

Newhart also appeared in two short-lived sitcoms in the 90’s, Bob and George and Leo. He starred in Big Bang Theory from 2013 to 2018 and received his first Primetime Emmy Award for his role. He reprised the role for Big Bang Theory’s spinoff, Young Sheldon.

For films, he starred in Dinsey’s The Rescuerers as well as Cold Turkey, Catch-22, and In & Out. He is more well-known as Papa Elf in Will Ferrell’s holiday cult classic, Elf.

His last film was a cameo role in Horrible Bosses.

His death comes two years after his wife, Ginnie, whom he has been married to since 1963, passed away from a long-term illness. The couple shared four children.

Bob Newhart Previously Stated His ‘Elf’ Role ‘Outranks’ By Far Any Character He Ever Played

In Nov. 2023, Bob Newhart praised his Elf role as being the best role he ever had.

“Without question, the part of Papa Elf outranks, by far, any role I may have ever played,” Newhart shared in an email interview with CNN. He also stated that he knew Elf was going to be a “timeless” experience and beloved holiday classic.

“My agent sent me the script and I fell in love with it,” he continued. He recalled telling his wife that the movie was “going to be another Miracle on 34th Street, where people watch it every year.”

Newhart then said how although he and Ferrell had great fun while shooting and “would always break each other up,” the pair actually “very seldom made eye contact” on set. This was due to the filming techniques the filmmakers were using to make the duo look different in size.

“For example, in the scene where Will and I were riding the tricycle, Will sat in the front, while I sat 10 feet behind him,” Newhart explained. “They had an actor directly behind Will who was hidden, but his hands on Will’s shoulders. This made it look like I was Elf sized.”

Bob Newhart went on to add that there has been nothing like Elf. “People wanted to believe in it… People need that charming, wonderful thing about the Christmas spirit and its way of powering the sleigh,