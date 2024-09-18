Comedian Steve Legg Dead at 57, Cause of Death Revealed

Days after longtime comedian and magician Steve Legg passed away at the age of 57, his cause of death has been revealed.

Legg’s family took to his Facebook account to reveal he passed away after he battled melanoma for 17 months.

“Yesterday evening, Steve finally left us,” the statement reads. “Saying goodbye to him is the hardest thing that we have ever had to do and we already miss him more than words can say. As we left the hospital that last time, there was the most glorious sunset, the heavens literally lighting up to welcome a precious son home.”

Steve Legg’s family stated they never wanted this day to come. However, they are glad the last week was over and the comedian is safe and without pain. “He died knowing he was loved by so many,” the statement continued. “And now he is with the one who loves him most. There is enormous comfort in that.”

Legg revealed in a Sept. 12 post that he was transported to a nearby hospital. The scans showed the melanoma had spread again, with a large tumor in his bowel, causing perforation.

“Surgery isn’t an option,” Legg wrote at the time. “And I’m on lots of morphine and antibiotics in the hope that this hole can heal and give me a little more time. But we’ve been warned this could be an ‘end of life’ event.”

Legg was a comedian and magician for more than 30 years and used his talents to spread his religious message. He performed in five continents and at various well-known venues, including Wembley Conference Centre and manchester’s Apollo Theatre.

Along with his comedy/magic work, Steve Legg also hosted podcasts on the radio station Pure247.

Steve Legg’s Wife Rebekah Previously Opened Up About His Cancer Battle

In Jan. 2024, Steve Legg’s Wife Rebekah opened up about his cancer battle. She revealed that the comedian and magician was given less than six months to live when he was first diagnosed.

Legg’s cancer battle notably started in April 2023. “After numerous surgeries and failed treatments, we were told that the cancer had spread to Steve’s brain, stomach, liver and spine,” Rebekah wrote. “That there were only palliative options left.”

Rebekah admitted it was difficult to describe the devastation that terminal cancer news had.

“The white noise that builds in your brain making it hard to concentrate, the awful realization that you have to tell the children they are going to lose their dad,” she continued. “The horror of realizing that the future you had taken for granted is blowing away in the wind and the unbearable thought that the one you love is going to suffer and be taken away from you. It’s unimaginable until you live it.”

However, despite being told how much time was left, Steve Legg kept fighting.

“He amazed me with his ability to switch off the sad and step into the joy,” Rebekah stated. “It gave us something else; as a couple, we managed to honestly enjoy this unexpected weekend away, just the two of us in a nice hotel. It reminded us to keep our identity as man and wife, not just patient and carer.”