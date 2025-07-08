comedian-stages-his-own-death-and-funeral-to-get-airline-ticket-refunded

YouTuber Max Fosh took “over my dead body” literally, faking his own death to score a refund after missing his flight.

In a June 30 YouTube video titled “I Technically Died,” the 30-year-old British comedian shared how he faked his own death—complete with legal documents—to get a refund for a canceled flight. The airline, which he chose not to name, only issued $50 refunds in the event of a passenger’s death.

Declaring himself “incredibly petty,” Fosh set out on an unusual quest for revenge, determined to exploit a loophole. His goal? To become “technically dead” on paper. After exploring his options, he reached out to Seborga, a self-proclaimed micronation in Italy that remains unrecognized by global governments. Princess Nina Menegatto, moved by Fosh’s fight against the “big bad airlines,” agreed to assist in his mission.

“The town has operated as an independent nation with its own flag, currency, and government,” Fost explained in the video. “Despite not being recognized as an official independent nation, Seborga and its people fight every day for its independence and legitimacy.”

Fosh went to Seborga, where Princess Nina hosted a fake “diplomatic visit” and signed a death certificate declaring him “dead.” He even staged a funeral with three hired mourners and a eulogy… from his video editor.

Faking His Own Death Proved Way More Expensive Than the Airline Refund

The “Principality,” complete with its own flag and currency, joined in just for laughs. Fosh submitted the documents to the airline, banking on them not looking too closely. Sure, the stunt cost way more than the $50 refund—flights, car rentals, and actor fees—but for him, it was about making a point, not saving money.

Frost proudly holds his death certificate. (Image via YouTube / Max Fosh

Five days later, the airline approved his refund and asked for his bank details. But Fosh’s lawyer stepped in, pointing out that taking the money wasn’t exactly fraud—but it was close enough to raise eyebrows under the UK’s Fraud Act 2006…

“It’s not fraud, but it is fraudulent,” Fosh’s lawyer insisted at one point in the video. “I normally would let you, but this time I really have to put my foot down,” he later added.

The YouTuber called out airlines for their strict policies but ditched the payout—and told fans not to try the stunt themselves.