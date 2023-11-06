Comedian Pauly Shore Proposes To Drew Barrymore Live On Her Own Show

Comedian Pauly Shore took a surprise turn during an episode of Drew Barrymore’s daytime talk show, getting down on one knee and proposing to the actress and talk show host. This heartwarming and unexpected moment was met with excitement from the studio audience and left Drew Barrymore both shocked and amused.

Shore and Barrymore, who have a long-standing friendship, were standing together on the main stage as they prepared to conclude the episode. The comedian began by sharing his difficulty in maintaining a relationship, expressing his fear of getting hurt. He emphasized the importance of finding the right person and, more specifically, a “best friend.”

Shore explained, “Someone that, it’s not about sex, it’s not about how you look, it’s about, ‘Yo, let’s go get a sandwich.’ You know what I mean? More of a friendship.”

Barrymore responded by encouraging Shore to find a friend and companion with whom he shares a strong connection, including moments of walking the dog, eating, and hanging out, along with some “occasional sex.” Laughter filled the studio as she emphasized the significance of a deep friendship.

Showing Appreciation

Shore then took the moment to reflect on Barrymore’s support and appreciation for his late mother, Mitzi Shore, throughout the episode. Mitzi Shore, the owner of the Comedy Store, was a significant figure in the comedy world and one of Barrymore’s personal idols. Pauly Shore revealed his mother’s surprising perspective on Drew Barrymore’s past marriage to Tom Green, expressing that his mother had believed Drew should marry him.

This revelation left Barrymore curious and prompted laughter from the audience. Shore decided to make a grand gesture to honor his mother’s opinion, and he returned to the stage, asking Barrymore to stay where she was standing. After reminiscing about his mother’s suggestion, Shore, in a playful manner, stated that he had decided to propose to Barrymore.

An Unexpected Twist

In a theatrical moment, Pauly Shore got down on one knee and presented a ring with a sizable white jewel at its center. Drew Barrymore reacted with astonishment, covering her face with her hand. She asked in disbelief, “Are you proposing, Pauly?”

Shore responded with humor, “I duly wed,” as the audience erupted in cheers and applause. He added, “Might as well, right? I mean, it makes sense!”

As Drew Barrymore laughed, she accepted the ring and commented on its beauty, describing it as an “amazing engagement ring.” However, in response to Pauly Shore’s heartfelt proposal, Barrymore playfully told viewers that they would need to tune in to the next episode of her talk show to “find out my answer.”

With excitement and humor, Drew Barrymore shared her love for Pauly Shore, marking the unexpected proposal as a heartwarming and memorable moment for both the studio audience and viewers.