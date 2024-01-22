comedian-natasha-leggero-goes-topless-during-la-performance

Natasha Leggero’s recent performance at the Hollywood Improv took an unexpected turn when she took the stage and took her top off before starting her comedy set.

It all started with Bert Kreischer, who famously removes his shirt to reveal his epic dad bod during his comedy performances. Naked from the waist up, shirt in hand, Kreischer had the audience eating out of the palm of his hand.

Now, the celebrated comedian is an undeniably tough act to follow. So, to catch the audience’s attention right from the jump, Natasha Leggero copied his schtick. “If the boys can do it, why can’t the girls?” she said, removing her jacket and the straps of her overalls before pulling her shirt over her head.

The crowd & @bertkreischer react as @natashaleggero ditches her shirt at The Hollywood Improv 👍🏽😂

“If the boys can do it, why can’t the girls?” pic.twitter.com/z2bnkHp6OK — The JRE Companion (@TheJRECompanion) January 22, 2024

Natasha Leggero’s daring decision was reportedly a shock to everyone, including Bert Kreischer. She didn’t want any pearl clutchers to talk her out of the unusual act.

Her gut, it turns out, was correct. The audience went wild for her unexpected strip tease, as did countless online viewers.

Bert Kreischer clearly got a kick out of his fellow comedian’s copycat move as well. After the hilarious night, he took to X, formerly Twitter, to share snaps of both himself and Leggero on the Hollywood Improv stage, both funny people fully topless.

“Holy s—t,” Kreischer yelled from the crowd, adding that he’s going to have to start taking his pants off during his act to one up Leggero. “Oh my god. The f–king best.”

Natasha Leggero Jokes She Wants to ‘F—‘ Her Opening Act

Once the nude photos and video hit social media, Natasha Leggero broke her silence about the incident.

According to the comedian, the comedy club told her to keep quiet about the strip down. She felt, however, that the world had already seen her topless – she might as well talk about it.

“bert took his shirt off so i did too. improv said not to post but tmz already did so f it,” she wrote in an Instagram post. “Should female comics be able to do the same things as male comics? Because ive also been thinking about trying to f–k my opener.”