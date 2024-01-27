Comedian Mark Normand Rushed Off Stage, Comedy Club Evacuated

Chaos erupted earlier this week at a New York club as comedian Mark Normand was rushed off stage during his act.

According to TMZ, Normand was in the middle of his set on Wednesday, Jan. 26, at the New York Comes Club when frantic activity occurred in the crowd. While immediately addressing the situation, Normand was seen being told to not only leave the stage but evacuate from the club as well. There was no explanation as to what happened.

Anyone know what happened here? pic.twitter.com/wdwk9lpyXc — Blind Mike (@BlindMike_) January 25, 2024

Following the weird situation, Mark Normand shared his thoughts in his Instagram Stories. “Some s— went down tonight my team is still trying to put together the details, sorry to the fans.”

In a statement on Instagram, The New York Comedy Club addressed the situation. “We’ve received a handful of inquiries regarding a viral clip of our club being evacuated last night. First and foremost, nobody was harmed or injured.”

The New York Comedy Club also said the disruption was part of a filming by the producers who rented out the venue that night. “So, since this took a bit of a wild narrative if you were in attendance for this taping, we’d love to host you for an ACTUAL show for free.”

Normand also said that he had “no prior knowledge” that the situation was going to happen.

Mark Normand Embarks on His New ‘Ya Don’t Say Tour’

Meanwhile, Mark Normand kicked off his Ya Don’t Say Tour on Friday, with back-to-back shows at New York City’s Beacon Theatre on Jan. 26 and Jan. 27.

During an interview with the New York Post, Normand spoke about being on tour. “Last night, I did six sets. I’m such a w— for stage time,” he said. “When I was in Baltimore, I did the 2500-seat Lyric Theater and had a good set. Then, my buddy goes, ‘I know this bar show about 30 minutes away’ and we did it.”

Mark Normand further explained the importance of putting on an amazing experience for audiences. “You’ve got to give the people a show,” he continued. “They got a babysitter, they put on a collared shirt, they’re trying to get laid. So you got to bring it, baby. Plus, I got a hot chunk on cultural appropriation that’s really cooking. To me, if I can get laughs on a dicey topic, that’s what comedy’s all about.”

Among the stops on Normand’s tour are Atlanta, Austin, Phoenix, Charleston, and El Paso.