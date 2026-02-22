Comedian Luenell Reveals Scary Hospitalization for No-See-Um Bites

Veteran comedian Luenell has opened up about a frightening health scare that landed her in the hospital.

Luenell spoke to Fox 5 about an infection she received after being bitten by insects known as no-see-ums. If you’re versed in latin, you might know the flying insects as Ceratopogonidae.

Luenell said the incident began on Halloween night, when she was sitting on the porch of her home in Centennial Hills. The ghost costume she was dressed in left only her ankles exposed. But that’s all the insects needed.

She later noticed itchy bites on her feet and assumed they were mosquito bites, treating them at home. In the days that followed, however, the pain in her foot escalated.

Luenell Was Left Unable To Walk After Tiny Insect Bites

After performing a comedy set, one that she could barely stand through, Luenell said she realized something was seriously wrong.

“The next morning when I woke up, I could not walk. Like, I literally couldn’t stand on my feet. They had to carry me out to the stage. I did the whole show sitting down. As I’m sitting down, I can feel the blood going to my foot. My foot was throbbing, throbbing, throbbing,” she recounted.

Luenell said she initially tried to dismiss the symptoms and continued with her routine, but when the discomfort intensified to the point that she couldn’t walk, she sought immediate treatment.

Medical professionals diagnosed her with cellulitis, a painful skin infection that can spread quickly and requires urgent care. She was admitted to the emergency room and remained hospitalized for seven days.

While the hospitalization was dramatic, Luenell has since returned to performing. She told local news outlets and fans that she’s grateful for the medical care she received and relieved that she can once again take the stage. Although she no longer needs a walker, she noted that her foot remains weak as she continues to heal.

Her residency in Las Vegas, where she headlines shows at Jimmy Kimmel’s Comedy Club, remains a central part of her career as she continues to entertain audiences while recovering from the infection.