Comedian John Mulaney Postpones Show After ICE Shooting, “Doesn’t Sit Right” With Him

Comedian John Mulaney has postponed three Minneapolis shows following the ICE shooting of Renee Nicole Good. He said it “doesn’t sit right” with him to put anyone at risk.

On January 7, Renee Nicole Good was shot and killed in her car by an ICE officer. In the fallout of this shooting, people have swarmed the streets in protest while Donald Trump pushes that the shooting was in self-defence.

John Mulaney made the decision to postpone his three Minneapolis shows in response to the shooting. He feared audience members could be put at risk travelling to and from his show.

The comic was set to perform on January 16, 17, and 18 in The Armory in Minneapolis for his Mister Whatever Tour. But ticket buyers will have to wait a little longer to see him perform live. He shared the news on January 9 on Instagram.

“What’s happening in your city is heartbreaking,” he began. “I hate to postpone shows in a town going through such awful challenges and such grief, because it feels unfair to the audience.”

“Still, I don’t feel comfortable asking thousands of people each night to leave their homes, gather at the venue, and then make their way home when the situation is so unsafe.”

John Mulaney Apologizes For Any Disappointment, But Doesn’t Want To Put His Fans In Danger

“I am sorry to anyone who is disappointed. I know a fun stand-up show could be a nice distraction, but it doesn’t sit right with me to put anyone at risk,” he concluded.

John Mulaney shared that tickets will be honored, but the shows have been pushed to April 10, 11, and 12. “For any questions or refunds, please contact your point of purchase or Ticketmaster.”

His fans have greatly appreciated his concern for their safety.

“First not taking Saudi money and now respecting people’s safety. Good man,” wrote one, referencing him abstaining from the recent Riyadh Comedy Festival.

“Wow an actually socially responsible comedian,” praised another.

“Not even in MN but this is absolutely the right call. Thankful to see public figures actually using their platforms,” wrote one more.