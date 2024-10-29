comedian-carlos-mencia-moons-hecklers-during-standup-gig-in-wild-video

Not the show his standup gig audience was expecting, comedian Carlos Mencia shocked the crowd by mooning some hecklers.

According to TMZ, Mencia was up on stage at Bart Reed’s Comic Strip in El Paso, Texas, when he called out a rude couple in the audience. The duo had been sitting in the front row and were obnoxious during the entire set.

As his set was coming to an end, Carlos Mencia decided enough was enough and pulled down his pants in front of the crowd. The entire moment was caught on video.

Despite the shocking incident, Mencia told TMZ, “It was all in good fun. We took pictures and laugh about it after the show.”

This isn’t the first time that the comedian has mooned an audience at one of his shows. He decided to depants while on a cruise in Aug. 2021.

Mencia is currently on tour, with his next stop at the One Night Stans Comedy Club in Waterford, Michigan on Friday, Nov. 1. Other stops on his tour include Las Vegas, Burbank, CA, San Antonio, TX, and Albuquerque, NM.

Carlos Mencia Recently Opened Up About His Family Moving to America For ‘Opportunities’

During a Nov. 2023 interview, Carlos Mencia opened up about how his family relocated to the U.S. from Honduras.

“My parents came to this country for better opportunities,” Mencia shared. “Here, I have been able to take care of my parents and build a different life for my kids. Then I became the first victim of this cancel culture (for ethnically and racially charged material that some found offensive).”

He then shared, “I’m getting attacked by comedians on the Internet for joke stealing. They said, Mencia, he’s culturally appropriating material. His name is not Carlos. He’s not Latino. He’s German. What am I guilty of? It’s definitely not stealing jokes.”

Mencia pointed out that his struggles have turned him into the comedian he is today. “All of the things that have happened to me could have turned me into an angry, aggressive, unapologetic, in your face comedian,” Carlos declared. “But what I’ve learned and re-learned is that I want to make everybody laugh. I have no enemy on stage.”

in regards to how his family feels about his comedy career, Carlos pointed out that his mother has been supportive and honest. “I would say something that I thought was funny or inappropriate as a kid, and she wouldn’t say, Carlos, you are a bad person, or you are mean. She said, Carlos, this isn’t the right place or the right time. I discovered that place on the stage.”







