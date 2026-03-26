Colter Wall Mourns Band Member’s Death, Just 2 Weeks After Revealing Mental Health Struggles

Country music star Colter Wall is in mourning after one of his band members, bass player Jason Simpson, suddenly passed away. He was 51 years old.

Videos by Suggest

In his latest post on Instagram, he shared a photo of Simpson, writing, “Stood beside me for 10 years, on stage and off. Rest in peace my good friend. You are missed.”

In a , Wall’s record label, La Honda, also paid tribute to Simpson.

“Jason Simpson was local to us at La Honda Records. A fellow Kentuckian with a bass guitar and long hair who we knew from around the way,” the statement reads. “For the last decade he was a part of our crew.”

The record label further stated, “We swapped stories, travelled the world together, and saw him keep rhythm on both small and grand stages all over this country. We are deeply saddened to have lost him. Our hearts are with the community of people who lost him too.”

Wall Previously Announced He Was Taking ‘Indefinite Hiatus’ From Touring to Focus on His Mental Health

Two weeks before he announced Simpson’s passing, Wall shared that he was taking an “indefinite hiatus” from touring to focus on his mental health.

“Myself and the band and the crew are very grateful for the privilege to play music together for you,” he explained in an Instagram post. “We thank you for it. The truth is that I am mentally unwell. Despite this, I have pushed myself to continue with touring. As a result, my mental health has only further declined.”

After a discussion with his team, Wall said he decided to step away and cancel his remaining tour performances.

“Thank you for your understanding and support,” the musician continued.

He went on to add that canceled performance tickets will be automatically refunded from the original point of purchase.

The cancellation of his 2026 shows comes just months after he rescheduled his 2025 tour.

“My reasons for doing so are quite personal,” he shared about the reschedule. “And I’ve always valued my privacy despite the nature of my occupation. But I will simply say that some time off the road for reasons of mental and physical health are greatly needed.”

He went on to add, “I know this is not news people like to get and I don’t much like being to one to give it. Myself and my team take none of this lightly and we hope for your continued support and understanding. Thank you.”