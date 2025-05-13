Colorado Man Walking On Road Fatally Struck By Tractor Equipment

An unnamed 27-year-old Colorado man was hit by tractor equipment while walking on a road. As a result, the pedestrian sustained serious injuries and, after being transported to a local hospital, he succumbed to his injuries.

According to Colorado State Patrol (CSP), and as reported by Denver7, the incident occurred around 8:45 p.m. on Saturday, May 10. Reportedly, troopers arrived at the scene of a crash which took place on Logan County Road 53, located less than half a mile from Highway 138.

Upon arrival, troopers found the 27-year-old pedestrian having suffered serious injuries. According to CSP, the victim had been walking northbound on Logan County Road 53 on the east side of the road. However, a 53-year-old Case Magnum Tractor CVT driver, who was hauling animal husbandry equipment, eventually struck the pedestrian.

The victim was rushed to a local hospital, but, unfortunately, succumbed to his injuries shortly after. The incident remains under investigation as the victim remains unnamed and no arrests have been made, according to CSP. No further details were shared by authorities.

Similar Incidents

This incident occurred just one day after a similar one that took place in Wisconsin. On Friday, May 9, at around 8:53 p.m., as per WMTV, a 19-year-old driver crashed into a tractor that was hauling equipment on State Road 33.

Reportedly, the driver crashed into the 24-foot folded disk implement that the Massey Ferguson tractor was towing at the time. As a result, the implement was sent flying across the road, with the tractor stopping on the north shoulder.

As a result of the crash, the 19-year-old driver suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries. He was transported to the Marshfield Medical Clinic located in Beaver Dam. The tractor driver, a 64-year-old man, only suffered minor injuries and was released at the scene. Currently, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.

According to KTVB, in November 2024, a 45-year-old man was doing fieldwork in his tractor alongside a juvenile. Suddenly, as per Idaho State Police, the juvenile fell off the tractor and was hit by farming equipment. The juvenile was pronounced dead at the scene.