Colorado Man Strangled Wife To Death, Took Smoke Break While Medics Tried To Save Her

A 51-year-old Colorado man, Brian Mervin, will spend decades in prison for strangling his wife, Cheri Kommer, to death. When first responders were trying to save her life, Mervin smoked a cigarette and drank a soda, visibly unmoved by the scene.

Videos by Suggest

As reported by 9News, Mervin pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on Friday, August 22. He was immediately sentenced to 25 years in the Colorado Department of Corrections.

Reportedly, Brian Mervin had been originally charged with first-degree murder in connection with Kommer’s 2024 strangling death.

Strangled To Death

According to a Denver Police Department (DPD) release, the incident occurred more than a year ago, on August 20, 2024. At the time, DPD officers responded to a North Adams Street residence. They had received a call on behalf of Mervin, who had flagged someone to call 911, saying that he had found Kommer on the ground, struggling to breathe.

Upon arrival, first responders found Kommer unresponsive in a bed, located in front of the home. A probable cause statement obtained by 9News detailed that Mervin was found “breathing heavily and sweating profusely.”

However, when medics were administering aid to Kommer, Mervin appeared to care little about her. The statement stated that the man was seen inside the home, smoking a cigarette and drinking soda.

After being transported to a local hospital, Kommer was pronounced deceased. However, several injuries found on the woman’s body led authorities to treat the case as a homicide investigation. Later, it was determined that Kommer had suffered injuries consistent with an assault, specifically strangulation.

Furthermore, after Kommer’s body was at the coroner’s office, additional injuries were discovered. Reportedly, the statement revealed scratches and abrasions to her back, consistent with someone dragging her through heavy brush.

Police noticed several inconsistencies in Mervin’s story, struggling to explain his wife’s injuries. This led to his arrest and charges, ultimately leading to his conviction, a year after the fact.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, you can reach the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233. You can also chat with a representative at thehotline.org​ or by texting “START” to 88788.