Colorado Coroner To Resign After 24 Hidden Decomposing Bodies Found In Funeral Home

A Colorado coroner, Brian Cotter, is set to resign after authorities found 24 decomposing bodies at a funeral home he co-owns with his brother.

Videos by Suggest

According to the latest update provided by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, the gruesome discovery occurred on Wednesday, August 20. At the time, an inspection was carried out by the Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies (DORA) at Davis Mortuary in Pueblo.

Inside the funeral home, authorities found 24 decomposing bodies. Additionally, multiple bone containers and multiple containers with what is believed to be human tissue inside were also found. Shockingly, the CBI previously shared that some of the remains appeared to be 15 years old.

Furthermore, the CBI reported on Thursday, August 21, that Cotter allegedly gave fake cremains to next-of-kin. He added that the 15-year-old bodies were “awaiting cremation,” as per the release.

All the remains were respectfully transferred to the El Paso County Coroner’s Office to attempt their identification. Reportedly, samples voluntarily submitted by family members will prove vital.

Meanwhile, Davis Mortuary’s license was promptly suspended.

Calls For Resignation, Last Day As Coroner

Shortly after the horrifying discovery was made, Colorado Governor Jared Polis publicly called for Brian Cotter’s resignation as Pueblo County Coroner.

“I’m sickened for the families of the loved ones who are impacted by this unacceptable misconduct. It is clear public trust has been lost and Mr. Cotter must resign as the Pueblo County Coroner immediately.”

Eventually, Cotter agreed to resign from his position. In a letter issued by his attorney, obtained by The Spokesman-Review, David Beller detailed that his client had been hospitalized for a “cardiac event” following the August 20 inspection.

Cotter, described in the letter as a “dedicated public servant,” will effectively resign on September 2.

In response to his resignation, Governor Polis said that he was “glad” that he did.

“This is the first step in addressing the significant difficulties and pain he has caused the families impacted and the entire community,” Polis said in a recent statement, as per CBS News Colorado. “I expect he will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

As of August 26, the CBI has not questioned Brian Cotter or his brother, Chris, co-owners of Davis Mortuary. They have retained legal counsel. The Colorado Coroner’s Association removed Brian Cotter from his position as board secretary.