Collin Morikawa’s Beautiful Fiancée Katherine Zhu Is Also One Heck Of A Golfer

Collin Morikawa is one of the biggest names in golf today, with multiple PGA Tour wins and a period of time as the top-ranked golfer in the world. We know all about his sporting accolades, but what about his fiancée, Katherine Zhu?

Morikawa’s Golfing Career

Morikawa has been a golf superstar since his college days; he won five collegiate tours while attending the University of California, Berkeley. He debuted as a professional golfer in 2019 and quickly made a name for himself. Morikawa has won the PGA Tour five times and the European Tour four times.

Golfing is one of the most important things in Morikawa’s life, so it makes sense that his partner would share that interest. Morikawa is engaged to a fellow golfer, Katherine Zhu, and the two have been together since college.

College Sweethearts

A mutual friend introduced them and the two started a long-distance relationship, as Zhu was playing golf at Pepperdine University. She played for the school for four years as a division one player, earning WGCA All-American honors.

“She has been there for me from the very beginning, long before I was ‘Collin Morikawa’ to the public. That’s the coolest thing to me. She doesn’t care how I play or what happens out there. She loves me for me. She has been amazing,” Morikawa told PGATOUR.COM.

“An interesting little caveat is that I never once won a college event until she and I connected and started texting,” he continued. “It’s been pretty good since, I’d have to say… long distance, that’s not easy, but we were having fun and enjoying it. We just kept going and things got better and better.”

Morikawa: ‘I’m Very Lucky To Have Her’

The couple announced their engagement in November last year, and it seems like their mutual love of golf is one of the biggest parts of their relationship. “Kat has been by my side through it all,” Morikawa explained. Whenever she’s there, it always just gets me away from golf. She knows how I’m feeling after golf, like you said, she’s played collegiately, she knows golf can take a toll on you, whether it’s a good or bad day.”

“I’m very lucky to have her,” he finished. “Having someone at dinner makes things a lot nicer than sitting down there at the hotel by myself.” Morikawa and Zhu have not announced any wedding plans, but the pro golfer recently posted a photo celebrating their anniversary with the caption, “By this time next year, I’ll be calling you my wife.” It seems like Morikawa and Zhu can’t wait to tie the knot!

More News From Suggest