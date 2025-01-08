College Wrestler Joshua Taylor Dead at 19, Cause of Death Revealed

Friends and family are devastated after the sudden and unexpected death of Joshua Taylor, a standout wrestler from Ohio’s Otterbein University.

Taylor passed away from injuries sustained in a car accident on Thursday, Jan. 2, according to his online obituary. He was 19.

The accident took place in Licking County, Ohio, per The Columbus Dispatch.

Taylor’s coach, Brent Rastetter, told local outlet WBNS that at the time of the crash, Taylor had been “on his way to work.”

His obituary noted that he graduated from Lakewood High School in 2023, following an exceptional high school wrestling career. He achieved over 100 victories during his four years.

Taylor pursued his wrestling career at Otterbein University, achieving a 13-9 overall record during his college years. In 2024, he was honored as “the most improved wrestler,” a testament to his dedication and growth.

“Josh enjoyed playing and watching sports, [and] spending time with his friends, especially his girlfriend. [He] loved being with his family,” the obituary added.

Coaches and Teammates Fondly Remember Wrestler Joshua Taylor

“This is a post no coach ever wants to make,” Coach Rastetter wrote on Facebook announcing Taylor’s death. “In a heartbreaking start to 2025, we have lost sophomore wrestling [family] member Josh Taylor to a fatal car accident today. Please keep his parents Melissa and Andy and Josh’s siblings in your thoughts during this very difficult time.”

In an interview with WBNS, the coach praised Taylor, highlighting his grit every time he stepped onto the mat.

“He wasn’t the best wrestler every time he was out there, but he definitely showed a lot of passion every time he wrestled,” Rastetter told the outlet.

Taylor’s teammates have also expressed their grief this week. Otterbein teammate Cale Callahan told WBNS he was “shocked” upon learning the news of Taylor’s passing. However, also shared fond memories of his teammate.

“He had probably one of the best mullets I ever saw when I first met him,” Callahan recalled. “I knew instantly this guy was a character. Really goofy, he was a funny guy, but he was a really kindhearted person. He wanted the best for everyone.”

The Columbus Dispatch reported that Taylor’s former high school held memorial services this week to honor the legacy of the standout athlete.