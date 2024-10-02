College Track Star Shelby Daniele’s Cause of Death at 23 Revealed

As friends and family continue to mourn the loss of Shelby Daniele, more details about the 23-year-old former track athlete’s sudden passing have been revealed.

The father of one of Shelby’s close friends, Brian Brandenburg, confirmed that the track star died last month from a brain aneurysm. While posting on National Daughters Day, Brandenburg wrote about his daughter Eva, who was close to Daniele before her death.

“The young lady that was the driving force in Eva’s decision to run Track at Cal Poly, Shelby Daniele, passed away last night of a brain aneurism,” he confirmed. “Completely heartbreaking. This is Eva’s 3rd day of classes and practice. Hug your children every time you can and tell them you love them every day. Please say a prayer for Shelby and her family.”

Shelby Daniele had previously graduated with her undergrad from California Polytechnic State University and was a grad student. She was a six-time All-Big West honoree and the school’s record holder in the women’s indoor 200m. She was also No. 2 all-time in women’s 100m and No. 3 all-time in women’s outdoor 200m.

The school’s track and cross county team confirmed Daniele’s death on Sept. 27. She reportedly passed away three days earlier.

“Shelby was an exceptional student-athlete on the Cal Poly track and field team for five years,” the statement on Instagram reads. “Graduating from Cal Poly this spring with her master’s in agriculture with distinction. She was a six-time All-Big West honoree, a two-time Big West champion, a team captain and is a school record holder, but more importantly she was an incredible teammate and leader. She cared deeply for those around her, had a remarkable heart and was a role model for so many.”

Hundreds Gathered at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Fresno, Calif. to Honor Shelby Daniele

According to the Fresno Bee, shortly after Shelby Daniele’s death was announced, hundreds gathered at a memorial service for her at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Fresno, Calif., to honor the late athlete.

The stadium is where she showed her athleticism as a member of Buchanan High School’s track and field team.

During the service, one speaker stated, “She made an impact on everybody’s lives.”

They also described Daniele as “one in a million.”

Her obituary further reads, “She put so much effort into everyone she knew and everything she did. Everyone who had the pleasure of knowing Shelby had nothing but good to say about her.”

The obit added, “She truly was the light in everyone’s life. She was such a fiery, spunky, beautiful, smart and strong light that will be deeply missed.”