college-track-star-shelby-daniele-tragically-dies-at-23

Former collegiate track star Shelby Daniele has died. She was 23 years old.

Daniele was a sprinter at California Polytechnic State University. The school’s athletic department confirmed her death in a September 27 social media post. She passed away three days earlier; however, her cause of death remains unknown.

“Cal Poly Athletics was deeply saddened to learn of the recent passing of former Cal Poly student-athlete Shelby Daniele,” Cal Poly’s statement began.

“Shelby was an exceptional student-athlete on the Cal Poly track and field team for five years. She graduated from Cal Poly this spring with her master’s in agriculture with distinction. She was a six-time All-Big West honoree, a two-time Big West champion, a team captain, and is a school record holder. But more importantly, she was an incredible teammate and leader.”

“She cared deeply for those around her, had a remarkable heart, and was a role model for so many,” the statement continued. Shelby was truly one of a kind and will be missed dearly by everyone in the Cal Poly community. Our condolences go out to her family and friends.”

Many took to the comments to express their condolences for the young athlete’s death. “I lived with her in the yakitutu dorms and she was so sweet and smart. My heart goes out to her friends and family,” one student wrote.

“One of my favorite women to watch on the track, such a kind person and amazing athlete. Praying for her loved ones today,” another user said.