Baby Rescued After Being Left Alone For Days In Apartment After Mother Died In Phoenix, Arizona

An emaciated infant was found inside a Phoenix apartment by police officers. It was found that the child had survived for days alone after their mother tragically passed.

A Phoenix Police Department (PPD) release issued in June 2025 revealed that the incident took place at around 10:30 a.m. on May 14, 2025. Responding had received a call from a worried neighbor who asked officers to check on the woman living next door.

Upon arrival, responding officers learned that the woman living in the apartment had recently given birth to a baby. However, for days, the woman wasn’t seen or heard by anyone in the apartment complex located near Central Avenue and Illini Street.

However, as officers opened an unlocked apartment window, they saw a “motionless” woman on the floor. On the bed, to the officers’ shock, lay an “emaciated” infant, who, as per the PPD, had remained there alone for days.

“The baby’s here, dude. And the baby’s still alive,” one officer said, as per bodycam footage shared by the PPD.

Officers then forced open the apartment’s front door and rescued the infant. The bodycam footage shows the wrapped baby lying on the bed. The infant was rushed to a local hospital by Phoenix Fire personnel. The baby arrived in serious condition.

Baby’s Recovery, Mother’s Death

After receiving the corresponding lifesaving care, the baby’s health improved with time. In the June release, the PPD stated that the child, fortunately, is expected to make a full recovery.

“It wasn’t learned until well after the fact from doctors and staff at the hospital that if the police officers didn’t immediately provide aide and didn’t immediately go into the apartment, the child may not have survived much longer,” Sgt. Brian Bower, a PPD spokesperson, told AZFamily.

The incident, including the woman’s death, is currently under investigation by authorities. The Medical Examiner’s office is set to investigate and determine the mother’s cause and manner of death.

Additionally, the Department of Child Safety is currently working with police investigators and the child’s family to ensure their safety.

“It’s because of the smart, immediate actions of the officers as well as the neighbors seeing something unusual and calling in for help,” Bower added.