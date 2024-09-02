College Gymnast Kara Welsh Shot to Death at 21, Man Arrested

University of Wisconsin-Whitewater gymnast Kara Welsh passed away after she was shot on Friday, Aug. 30. She was only 21 years old.

According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the shooting occurred at an off-campus apartment building. Although full details about the incident have yet to be released, authorities stated Kara Welsh was shot following an altercation between her and a 23-year-old man. The yet-to-be-identified man was arrested and is being held at Walworth County Jail.

The Whitewater police officials have requested the Walworth County District Attorney’s Office consider charging the man with first-degree intentional homicide, endangering safety by the use of a dangerous weapon, and disorderly conduct while armed.

“Due to the fact that this is an ongoing investigation, no additional details will be provided at this time,” the authorities stated. “Anyone with information relevant to this investigation should contact the Whitewater”

UW-Whitewater Chancellor, Corey King, released the statement about Kara Welsh’s death. We know the news of Kara’s death is heartbreaking for our close-knit university community,” King shared. “It is a time when we are all called upon to support one another, to process, and to grieve.”

King also stated that Kara was a senior majoring in management at the University’s College of Business and Economics. She described the gymnast as a standout member of the Warhawk gymnastics team, winning an individual national title on the vault in 2023.

The gymnastics team also took to social to speak out about Kara’s death. “Our hearts are broken with the tragic loss of our own, UW-Whitewater Warhawk Gymnastics senior Kara Welsh.”

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), USA Gymnastics offered condolences following Kara Welsh’s sudden death.

“We offer our deepest condolences to Kara’s family, friends, and teammates at UWWGymnastics,” the USA Gymnastic’s post reads.

Welsh was from Plainfield, Illinois.

A GoFundMe Was Created For Kara Welsh’s Family Following Shooting

Friends of Kara Welsh’s family have launched a GoFundMe to support them following the college gymnast’s sudden death.

“We are completely heartbroken for our beloved Welsh family – Nancy, Tom, and Kaeli as they navigate this incredibly difficult time,” the GoFundMe reads. “They will surely have so much to endure in the near future and we would like to help ease the financial burden during this period of grief, planning and travel that will surely be necessary.”

The GoFundMe organizers then stated, “We kindly ask for your heartfelt contributions to support the Welsh family. Please know that no matter the size, it will be greatly appreciated and 100% of the funds will go directly to the Welsh family.”

The fundraiser has raised more than $23,000. The goal is currently set for $40,000. Over 400 donations have been made.