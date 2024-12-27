college-football-star-tommy-lazzaro-dead-at-27-after-tragic-accident

Tommy Lazzaro, a former Central Michigan University quarterback and Special Forces member, has reportedly died at the age of 27.

While assisting a fellow soldier with car trouble, Tommy Lazzaro was tragically struck by a stray bullet on Sunday, December 22, at a hunting location within Eglin Air Force Base in Walton County, Florida. According to the military news outlet Task & Purpose, the round came from a hunter in the area.

“We will never forget his dedication, courage, and commitment to safeguarding our freedoms,” Nelson added.

“His absence leaves a void that will be felt professionally and personally among those who had the honor of working with Thomas,” the commander continued. “Our heartfelt condolences extend to his family, friends, and comrades during this difficult time.”

Before serving with the 7th Special Forces Group, Lazzaro excelled as a football player, playing a key role in Pine Creek High School’s back-to-back Colorado state championships in 2013 and 2014, per a tribute shared by the Emerald Coast Funeral Home.

He became the starting quarterback at Central Michigan University while earning a bachelor’s degree in business. Lazzaro played for the Chippewas for four seasons.

“When we took over the program, Tommy was truly our leader in so many ways,” former head coach Jim McElwain shared in a CMU tribute post. “CMU Football was blessed to have him and will always remember him for all he did for many of us. He will be missed by all of the Chippewas.”

Tommy Lazzaro Came From a Proud Military Lineage

According to CMU, Lazzaro comes from a proud military lineage, with both his father and grandfather serving in the Army. Continuing this family tradition, he earned a direct contract to join the Special Forces immediately after graduating.

The funeral home tribute also highlighted his “vital role” in facilitating more than 32 live-fire exercises, including 10 conducted alongside Ecuadorian commandos and elite Tier 1 police forces. Lazzaro played a key role in developing and implementing three major training initiatives across the United States.

According to the funeral tribute, he is survived by his parents, Thomas A. Lazzaro III and Lisa A. Lazzaro, his sister, Lexie Lazzaro, and his fiancée, Kaley Lynch.

A celebration of life is planned for Saturday, December 28, in Fort Walton Beach, Florida. Lazzaro will reportedly receive a burial with full military honors.