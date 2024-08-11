denard-robinson-arrest-video-shows-michigan-star-passed-out-behind-wheel-following-crash

Months after former University of Michigan star Denard Robinson was arrested for an OWI, a video of his encounter with police has surfaced.

The new footage shows the Ann Arbor Police Department officers encountering Robinson at 3:05 a.m. on April 15.

The former college athlete had allegedly got behind the wheel while intoxicated and wrecked his vehicle near the University of Michigan campus. As the officers approached the vehicle, they noticed Robinson was asleep in the driver’s seat.

The police officers attempted to wake Denard Robinson up by striking his car for several minutes. He didn’t wake up.

When he finally came to, Robinson appeared to be disoriented and struggled to answer basic questions from the police.

While assessing the damage, Denard Robinson attempted to deny he was responsible for crashing the car. “Sir,” one of the Ann Arbor police officers stated. “There’s big damage right here and you just knocked this pole down. How you going to say you didn’t crash?”

Responding to the officer, Robinson said, “I literally just parked.”

The officer replied, “You call this parking?!”

After doing several field sobriety tests, Denard Robinson refused to take a breathalyzer. He was arrested and taken into custody. While behind bars, security footage showed him falling asleep.

Denard Robinson Resigned From University of Michigan Athletic Position Following DWI Arrest

Denard Robinson played for the University of Michigan from 2009 to 2012. He went on to play for the Jacksonville Jaguars from 2013 to 2016 and the Atlanta Legends in 2019. He worked for Michigan as an assistant director of player personnel. However, he resigned from his role after his DWI arrest.

“He is no longer on staff,” Michigan football spokesman Dave Ablauf stated, per The Detroit News. “I can’t comment further because it’s a personnel matter.”

“The case has been submitted to the city attorney’s office,” Chris Page, Ann Arbor strategic communications manager, also shared. “It is currently under review.”

Robinson previously shared his excitement for the role at the University of Michigan in 2022. “I am so excited about coming back to Michigan,” he said at the time. “This place means a great deal to me and I look forward to interacting with past, present and future Wolverines in my new role.”

He also praised then Michigan coach, Jim Harbaugh for helping him land the role. “Coach Harbaugh and I have been talking for almost a year about returning to help the program, and to have it finally come together is a dream come true and fulfills one of my career goals. I love this University and can’t wait to get to work.”

