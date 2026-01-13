college-basketball-player-killed-in-interstate-shooting-andre-bell-was-20.

Andre Bell, a basketball player at Fisk University, died tragically after being shot on a Nashville highway on Sunday.

On Monday, the Bulldogs released a statement in which head coach Jeremiah Crutcher described the 20-year-old as a leader both on and off the court.

“He was a dominant force on the Fisk University Men’s Basketball team, but he was most remembered for his infectious smile, loving personality, and unique ability to always bring warmth to a room,” Crutcher said.

“We now have a deep absence in our program, but more importantly, we have a deep pain in our hearts. He will be truly missed. Our thoughts and unwavering prayers are with his family and the little kids in his family and in Nashville who looked up to him,” Crutcher added.

Authorities Say Andre Bell Was Shot on the Interstate Following Attending a Gymnastics Event

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said Bell and his friends attended a gymnastics event. Afterward, they jumped onto the interstate in Andre’s white Nissan Sentra.

While on their way back to campus, Bell’s friends said a dark sedan pulled up beside their vehicle. Someone inside opened fire, striking Bell.

“The Sentra slowed and spun back into traffic before colliding with a red pickup truck,” Metro said. “The dark sedan kept going.”

Officials say Bell was shot in the head and rushed to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, but he did not survive. The investigation is being handled by the Metro Nashville Police Department’s Homicide Unit.

A business administration major, Bell joined Fisk last season following a high school career at Sacred Heart of Jesus in Jackson, Tennessee.

Meanwhile, Fisk alumna Jessica Williams is one of many left shocked by the news.

“It’s extremely disheartening,” Williams told local outlet WSMV. “This event should not happen to anyone, and for this young man to be a staple in his Fisk community, a staple in the Nashville community. It’s just really disheartening, and no parent should have to experience this.”

The outlet also reported that counseling services will be available for athletes following this unexpected loss.