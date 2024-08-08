colin-jost-quits-olympic-correspondent-gig-after-suffering-multiple-injuries

Colin Jost, star of Saturday Night Live, quit his role as “Olympics Surfing Correspondent” after suffering multiple injuries.

NBC was forced to replace Jost with a new correspondent, Australian weatherman Luke Bradnam, who was already covering the Games. Apparently, Jost had a rough start when originally hosting in Tahiti, experiencing technical issues off the bat.

“I apologize that we were a little delayed getting to you. You’re not gonna believe it based on this yard full of chickens, but we had some technical difficulties,” he said on air, referencing the chickens.

Additionally, he apparently ended up severely injuring his foot by stepping on coral reef. He even shared a photo of his bandaged foot on his Instagram page.

“I actually have been walking in place in this yard because if I stand still, ants begin crawling inside the wounds,” he said. “Not something I anticipated.”

Jost’s toes apparently were having trouble healing properly. Also, he somehow later developed an ear infection.

“I woke up this morning and discovered that I had added ear infection to my growing list of ailments,” the comedian said in July. “So I’m now on three different medications — four if you count piña coladas.”

Another hilarious segment by Jost involved a video filmed in Tahiti before the delayed surfing semifinals and finals.

“Rumors of my death have been greatly exaggerated,” he captioned the video. “Semis and finals of Olympic surfing happening right now in Tahiti. At the Wall of Skulls.”

Fans loved Jost’s constant jokes and commentary.

“These clips are the highlight of the Olympics. Thank you for your hard-hitting journalism,” one person wrote.

However, after his multiple injuries, he felt it was time he stepped down.