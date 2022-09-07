Fans Are Dying To Know Who Colin Farrell Was So Excited To See In Viral Clip

Colin Farrell has been raking in rave reviews for his latest film, The Banshees of Inisherin. The film is currently sitting at an astounding 100 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, and it received a standing ovation at the 2022 Venice International Film Festival. So, when Farrell appeared ecstatic to greet an audience member at the film’s premiere, fans couldn’t contain their curiosity.

A Night To Remember

In a clip posted by Vulture journalist Bilge Ebiri, Colin Farrell is seen walking down the aisle with his co-stars to take his seat at the viewing for The Banshees of Inisherin when he’s stopped in his tracks.

It seems like a member of the audience has caught his attention, and Farrell does a bit of double-take before his face lights up in pure glee. He rushes over to shake the hand of an unknown audience member and even places a kiss on her cheek before rushing back to take his seat.

Of course, fans were immediately intrigued. Many users rushed to the comment section to ask about the woman’s identity. Not to mention, it’s simply a joy to see Farrell in such high spirits.

“Imagine Colin Farrell seeing you and LIGHTING UP like that,” film critic Katie Walsh tweeted, putting our exact thoughts into words for us.

Imagine Colin Farrell seeing you and LIGHTING UP like that https://t.co/W6oKqJvyWZ — Katie Walsh (@katiewalshstx) September 5, 2022

Rapturous Applause And Oscar Buzz

So, who is this mystery woman? The general consensus on Twitter is that it was script supervisor Jeanette McGrath—and given her work on the film, it only makes sense. McGrath has had a stellar career. According to her IMDB page, she’s acted as script supervisor on Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, Haywire, and the first season of Game of Thrones.

If the initial buzz surrounding The Banshees of Inisherin is any indication, the film is a welcome addition to McGrath’s already impressive resume. Critics are already saying it’s a stand-out at the Venice International Film Festival and will certainly land at least a couple of Oscar nominations.

According to a report from Variety, the film received a 13-minute standing ovation once the credits rolled. Apparently, that’s the longest and loudest ovation any film at the festival received this year. Time has deemed Farrell’s performance one of the best of the year, and the praise just keeps rolling in. Fans will want to keep their eyes on the film and all the players that helped create it going into awards season.

