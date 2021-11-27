Cole Hauser’s Wife: All About His Marriage To Cynthia Daniel

While he’s now best known for playing Rip Wheeler on the hit Paramount Network drama Yellowstone, Cole Hauser is no newcomer to Hollywood. The 46-year-old actor has been working steadily since the early 1990s, appearing in movies such as Dazed and Confused, Good Will Hunting, Pitch Black, The Break-Up, 2 Fast 2 Furious, and A Good Day to Die Hard. He was even nominated for an Independent Spirit Award for Best Supporting Male for his performance in the 2000 war movie, Tigerland. When it comes to his love life, the California native has been just as successful—he’s been married to former actress Cynthia Daniel for more than 15 years. Here’s everything you need to know about the wife of Cole Hauser.

Cole Hauser And Cynthia Daniel’s Relationship

(Photo by Earl Gibson III/Getty Images)

If Cole Hauser’s wife looks familiar to you, it’s because she had a successful entertainment career of her own long before meeting her husband-to-be. Alongside her twin sister, actress Brittany Daniel, Cynthia starred in the television adaptation of the Sweet Valley High book series from 1994 until 1997 (more on that in a minute). She also appeared in an episode of the series That ‘80s Show before retiring from acting and becoming a professional photographer.

Both Hauser and Daniel like to keep their private life out of the public eye, so we don’t know much about how they met or how long they dated. But we do know that the pair tied in the knot back in 2006 and have been making happy memories ever since. All you have to do is take a look at Daniel’s Instagram page to see that this couple is truly relationship goals.

They Have Three Children

We also know that Hauser and Daniel have three children together—a son named Ryland, born in 2004; a son named Colt, born in 2006; and a daughter named Steely Rose, born in 2012. While the proud parents take pains to shield their kids from the prying eyes of the paparazzi, they do share some of their own family photos on Instagram. For example, in a 2021 Father’s Day post, Daniel shared a lovely shot of the entire family along with the caption: “Happy Father’s Day Baby! @colehauser22 Thank you for always giving your heart and soul to everything you do for us. We love and adore you.”

When it comes to balancing his busy career with the needs of his family, Hauser says he works hard to make sure it happens. “I am pretty good about compartmentalizing working and family,” he said in a 2020 interview with The Havok Journal. “I am always making time for each and every one of my children and also my wife, also, as a family together. I am good about making time for the whole family. You have to figure that balance out. But as a father and a husband you have to make the time and work just as hard at it.”

Cole Isn’t The Only Actor In The Family

While she’s been a professional photographer since 2002, her first career as an actress began when she was a kid. Cynthia and her twin sister, Brittany, began modeling at age 11 and even appeared together in ad campaigns for Doublemint gum. They also worked together in a 1987 episode of the TV show, The New Leave It to Beaver, before going on to star in the Sweet Valley High series, which ran internationally in syndication for four seasons.

While Cynthia has not spoken much about her experience on the popular teen show, her sister has said that booking the job was a huge milestone for the twins. “I remember when my sister and I found out we booked Sweet Valley High, that’s not the best day of my life, but that was a highlight of my life,” Brittany told US magazine in 2015. “I remember when I booked Sweet Valley High with my twin sister. Because we were about to graduate high school and we found out ‘Oh my God, we get to move to L.A. a week after high school,’ so that was a big moment for us.”

With all the momentum behind reboots these days, might we expect another go-around with these Sweet Valley High sweethearts? In the same Us interview, Brittany said it was a possibility. “We have a conversation with Francine Pascal [author of the book series] in the next couple of weeks so, yeah, we’re definitely interested in doing a reboot of that,” she told the magazine.

That interview took place six years ago, however, so we won’t hold our breath waiting. However, we can get excited about seeing these sisters act together in another project. Recently, Brittany announced that both she and Cynthia will appear in a Disney+ remake of Cheaper by the Dozen starring Zach Braff and Gabrielle Union. The twins also run a lifestyle website and lifestyle brand together called The Sweet Collection.