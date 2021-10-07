‘Coffin Nails’ Are The Perfect Nail Shape Just In Time For Halloween

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

Want the perfect nails for a ghoul’s night out this Halloween? We have you covered or (buried).

For Halloween, coffin nails are a spooktacular must-have! The trick to getting this treat is recreating an oval mani with square tips, a flattering look on all finger shapes and sizes.

What Are Coffin Nails?

Coffin nails are similarly shaped to stiletto nails, but after being filed to a tapered point, they are then squared off, giving them their distinctive coffin-like shape.

If you recognize this hot nail trend by another name, you wouldn’t be wrong.

Moreover, the coffin nail, also known as a ballerina-shaped nail, is Kylie Jenner’s signature nail shape. While some suggest the square-tip stiletto nails look like a coffin, others say they possess a softer side to reflect the beauty of a ballet slipper.

Ultimately, no matter what you choose to call them, coffin-shaped nails, or ballerina nails, are remarkably versatile and low-maintenance. Perhaps a death knell for difficult nail trends. And, we’re ready to attend the funeral.

Read on to see how to achieve some drop-dead gorgeous coffin nails this fall.

How To Shape Coffin Nails

Fortunately, you do not need acrylic enhancements to achieve coffin-shaped nails. However, to obtain the ideal coffin shape, you must grow out your nails beyond the fingertip.

Additionally, regardless of how high-maintenance this style may seem, it’s anything but. These simple step-by-step tips will certainly help you achieve this iconic look.

Begin by filing your fingernails into an almond shape using a nail file 220 grit or higher. This will help give your nails an oval-shaped appearance. Once that is completed, file the sides into a pointed shape. To avoid splitting, start at the outside corner of the nail and move toward the center, stroking in one direction. The “coffin nail” occurs when you file the tip straight across in one direction and square it off.

Once you have some killer nails, you can get dead serious about tackling some fall-inspired nail designs!

Best Designs For Coffin Nails

Matte And Glossy

Make a statement with fierce long coffin nails, or keep them shorter while still using equally striking bold color combinations. Play with eye-popping glossy topcoats or experiment with a subdued matte finish.

Blood Red And Pumpkin Orange

Go luxe this fall by painting your coffin nails a stunning shade of blood red. Or, sport a pumpkin spice ombre effect showing off your basic witch pride.

Neutral And Nude

Coffin-shaped nails don’t always have to be over the top; tone it down and paint your nails a creamy shade of ghosetly white. Alternatively, go classic with an elegant nude tone.

For nail purists with an eye for style, the coffin shape is also great with the ever-so-popular French manicure. It is incredibly stylish with simple French tips.