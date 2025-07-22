Coca-Cola Announces New U.S. Real Cane Sugar Beverage Following President Trump’s Announcement

Coca-Cola announced on Tuesday that it is launching a new beverage with real sugar cane, instead of high-fructose corn syrup, in the U.S. market.

“As part of its ongoing innovation agenda, this fall in the United States, the company plans to launch an offering made with U.S. cane sugar to expand its Trademark Coca-Cola product range,” Coca-Cola stated, per NBC News.

The company generally uses high-fructose corn syrup in the U.S. market. But it uses cane sugar in Mexico and various European countries. It does have a cane sugar product known as “Mexican Coke” that is sold in the U.S. market.

Coca-Cola initially used sugar for its recipes in the U.S. However, it switched to high-fructose corn syrup in 1984 due to the rising sugar prices.

The company’s CEO, James Quincey, pointed out that the company currently uses cane sugar for its tea, lemonade, coffee, and Vitamin Water products.

“I think that it will be an enduring option for consumers,” he explained during an earnings call. “We are definitely looking to use the whole toolkit of available sweetening options where there are consumer preferences.”

President Trump Announced He Was Working With Coca-Cola to Bring Back Real Cane Sugar

The announcement comes just days after President Trump announced he was working with Coca-Cola to bring back real cane sugar products.

“I have been speaking to Coca-Cola about using REAL Cane Sugar in Coke in the United States,” he stated in a post on Truth Social. “And they have agreed to do so. I’d like to thank all of those in authority at Coca-Cola. This will be a very good move by them – you’ll see. It’s just better!”

Coca-Cola responded to the president’s statement by saying, “We appreciate President Trump’s enthusiasm for our iconic Coca-Cola brand. More details on new innovative offerings within our Coca-Cola products will be shared soon.”