Coca-Cola Responds to President Trump’s Claims He Is Bringing ‘Real Sugar Cane’ Back to the Company’s Products

Following President Trump’s declaration that he is working to bring “real sugar cane” back to Coca-Cola products, the company responded.

Videos by Suggest

In a post on Truth Social earlier this week, Trump stated, “I have been speaking to Coca-Cola about using REAL Cane Sugar in Coke in the United States, and they have agreed to do so. I’d like to thank all of those in authority at Coca-Cola. This will be a very good move by them – you’ll see. It’s just better!”

In a statement to PEOPLE, Coca-Cola confirmed the news. “We appreciate President Trump’s enthusiasm for our iconic Coca-Cola brand,” the company stated. “More details on new innovative offerings within our Coca-Cola product range will be shared soon.”

The latest development in Coca-Cola’s real cane sugar production comes just a few months after Coca-Cola Company CEO James Quincey told investors that the company will “continue to make progress on sugar reduction” in its beverages.

He further stated that the company has achieved this by modifying recipes, as well as utilizing its global marketing resources and distribution network to increase awareness of and interest in its “ever-expanding portfolio.”

Coca-Cola currently uses high-fructose corn syrup versus cane sugar, depending on the location where the product is sold. The company initially used cane sugar for its recipes in the U.S. However, it switched to high-fructose corn syrup in 1984 due to the rising sugar prices.

The Associated Press noted that high-fructose corn syrup is typically used in the U.S. Meanwhile, countries such as Mexico and Australia have Coca-Cola products with cane sugar instead.

President Trump is a well-known Diet Coke drinker and even has a “Diet Coke button” in the Oval Office. The beverage is sweetened with the sugar alternative aspartame.

Corner Refiners Association CEO & President Speaks Out Against President Trump and Coca-Cola’s Real Cane Sugar Plans

Meanwhile, John Bode, President and CEO of the Corn Refiners Association, slammed President Trump and Coca-Cola for the latest real cane sugar plans.

“Replacing high-fructose corn syrup with cane sugar doesn’t make sense,” he explained in a statement. “President Trump stands for American manufacturing jobs, American farmers, and reducing the trade deficit.”

Bode then stated, “Replacing high fructose corn syrup with cane sugar would cost thousands of American food manufacturing jobs, depress farm income, and boost imports of foreign sugar, all with no nutritional benefit.”