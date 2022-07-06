The Truth About How Cobie Smulders Met Her Husband Taran Killam

Did you know that Saturday Night Live alum Taran Killam is Cobie Smulders’ husband? The How I Met Your Mother actress has been in a relationship with the comedian for years, and every time they walk the red carpet together it’s clear the couple is meant to be. So how did these two lovebirds meet? Here’s the real story.

Cobie Smulders Taran Killam Didn’t Meet On Set

While some outlets claim that Smulders and Killam met while working on a 2005 TV pilot called Nobody’s Watching, those reports are not true. The couple actually met at the birthday party of a mutual friend.

“We were 22, the friend was turning 30, so [Taran and I] were like, ‘This chick is super old,’” Smulders revealed on a 2019 appearance on Live! With Kelly and Ryan (as reported by People magazine). “We met and got along and he thought I was also 30. So it was a really funny meeting of like, ‘When were you born?’”

The Avengers star also admitted she’s amazed they’re still together after all this time. “I’m a very lucky woman,” she said. “This magic happened 14 years ago. We’ve been together since we were 22 years young. We were babies and we survived our 20s together—I don’t know how that’s possible, but we did. It’s crazy.”

They’ve Been Married For A Decade

The famous pair said “I do” in September of 2012. According to People magazine, they tied the knot at the upscale Alisal Guest Ranch and Resort in Solvang, California. Smulders and Killam had been engaged since late 2008, shortly after they learned they were expecting their first child. While we don’t know actually how Killam popped the question, Smulders did reveal that he pulled out all the stops. “It was very romantic, I’ll tell you that much,” she told People magazine.

How They Balance Hollywood And Parenting

The happy couple have two daughters together—Shaelyn Cado, born in July of 2009, and Janita Mae, born in January of 2015. Both parents have continued to work as they raise their kids, and Killam admits it’s sometimes a challenge for both of them to balance parenthood with their busy careers. “You kind of go into autopilot and it becomes manageable but the good stuff you feel you’re missing your partner to share with,” he explained in a 2018 interview. “We’ve been very fortunate in that we now narrow the work windows as small as possible.”

Smulders adds that it helps that her children are not very close in age. “Because my kids have a big age difference, it’s been manageable,” she explained in an interview with That’s It LA. “I don’t know how women do it when they have three kids under three. There’s six years [difference]. It’s helpful but I think there’s good days and there’s bad days. For me, its been choosing to stay more present. To be like I can only really plan to tackle these plans ahead, you just have to stay present and that’s been very helpful.”