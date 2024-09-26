coast-guard-rescues-8-year-old-suffering-medical-emergency-on-cruise-ship-in-dramatic-video

Video captured the US Coast Guard airlifting an 8-year-old boy with appendicitis from a cruise ship in the waters off of California.

The footage released by the United States Coast Guard captures an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter hovering above the Royal Princess on Tuesday. A crew member is then hoisted down to the deck to retrieve the ailing boy.

According to authorities, the ocean liner was located 20 miles off the coast of Eureka, California, when the Coast Guard received a call regarding the boy’s medical emergency around 7 a.m.

The harrowing footage captures a Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter hovering above the Royal Princess on Tuesday. (Image via The United States Coast Guard)

The dramatic footage captures a rescue swimmer descending from a helicopter onto the deck of a cruise ship. He is surrounded by towering waves crashing all around.

A brave Coast Guard crew member readies himself to be lowered from the chopper down to the cruise ship below. (Image via The United States Coast Guard)

Once the rescuer reaches the deck, a basket is lowered from the helicopter to transport the ailing child safely.

A Coast Guard crew member hovered above the Royal Princess cruise ship on Tuesday to medevac an 8-year-old boy suffering from appendicitis. (Image via The United States Coast Guard)

The footage shows the Cost Guard retrieving the boy—dressed in a white sweatshirt with a yellow hood.

The eight-year-old boy suffering from appendicitis holds on for dear life as the Coast Guard pulls him up to an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter for rescue. (Image via The United States Coast Guard)

Meanwhile, the rescue swimmer is lowered back down to the cruise ship and brings up the sick child’s mother, too.

The 8-year-old boy and also his mother were airlifted by a Coast Guard helicopter and transported to a hospital in California, where he received medical treatment. (Image via The United States Coast Guard)

The boy was subsequently taken to Saint Joseph Hospital in Eureka. He was handed over to emergency medical services around 9:40 a.m. The identities of the young patient and his family members have not been publicly revealed.

Of course, appendicitis is not very common in children under 10. It mostly affects teenagers and those in their 20s. However, it is still the most common emergency surgery for kids. If not treated quickly, it can lead to the appendix bursting, which can have serious consequences. Thankfully, most children recover fully without any lasting side effects.