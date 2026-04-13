coachella-set-called-off-due-to-safety-concerns

A DJ was forced to cancel his Coachella set due to stage safety concerns.

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In a post on Instagram, Coachella announced that Matteo Milleri, who is best known as DJ Anyma, could no longer perform at this year’s festival.

“Due to strong wind conditions affecting Anyma’s stage build, he is unable to perform tonight,” the post reads. “Coachella and Anyma have made this decision together with your safety as a priority.”

Anyma also took to the post’s comment section, apologizing to his fans for the circumstances.

“I’m sorry everyone,” the DJ wrote. “We’ve done everything in our control to build the show I’ve worked an entire year on. Safety always comes first, and we’re working on a solution now.”

The DJ Speaks Out About the Coachella Set Cancellation

Anyma then issued a lengthy statement about the situation.

“I’m heartbroken,” he wrote. “I don’t have many words other than to say I’m truly devastated and deeply sorry to everyone who showed up to the main stage, and to those watching the livestream at home.”

He further shared, “Having the opportunity to perform the new ÆDEN show and share all the new music and art means more to me than I can express. It’s incredibly painful, especially after working day and night for the past year, not just me, but my team and the Coachella crew, who poured everything into this.”

Pointing out the importance of protecting his fans, Anyma also stated, “Safety was and always will be our biggest concern. The dangerous winds not only prevented us and Coachella from building our stage, but also made it impossible for my entire live setup and performance to operate safely.”

“Unfortunately, there are no other slots available for me to perform the ÆDEN show this weekend,” he continued. “I’m working on a solution to bring you some music at least, but I don’t want to impose on the other artists’ slots. Updates soon.”

He concluded the post by adding, “I’m so sorry.”

Fans and fellow musicians took to the comment section to share their support for the DJ.

“To work that hard on a show and not get to give it with your whole heart,” Linsey Stirling wrote. “Your fans know you love them.”

A fan then added, “When the show gets bigger than the music, we lose what festivals are about. The wind might stop a stage, but it doesn’t have to stop the music. Let’s remember, it’s not about the spectacle, it’s about the music and the people. If we forget that, we’ve lost the heart of it all.”