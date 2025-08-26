Clint Eastwood’s Daughter Hospitalized

Clint Eastwood’s daughter, Francesca, is reminding everyone of the importance of staying hydrated after she was hospitalized.

In a series of Instagram Stories posts, Francesca shared that she was receiving medical treatment with her 6-year-old son, Titan, by her side.

“Don’t get dehydrated,” she wrote in the post.

Photo by Francesca Eastwood/Instagram

In another Instagram Stories post, Francesca shared the same photo with the caption, “Just two dehydrated kids.”

The hospitalization comes just months after it was reported that Francesca was expecting her second child with partner, trainer-actor Alexander Wraith.

The couple has been together since 2018.

Francesca is Clint Eastwood’s second youngest child. He has eight children, including Scott and Alison. Like her father, mother Frances Fisher, and some of her half-siblings, Francesca has also pursued a career in acting.

Clint Eastwood’s Daughter Has Kept a Low Profile Following Her 2024 Domestic Violence Arrest

The pregnancy and hospitalization also came nearly a year after Clint Eastwood’s daughter Francesca was arrested for domestic violence.

As previously reported, the incident started when Francesca and Alexander argued while driving around Beverly Hills. The disagreement allegedly escalated and became a physical altercation.

Amid the fight, Alexander called the police, who had advised him to drive to what’s known as the “Safety Zone” outside the Beverly Hills Police Department.

Upon their arrival, both Francesca and Alexander gave their statements to the awaiting law enforcement. Alexander was reportedly assessed for alleged injuries that he sustained during the physical altercation. Francesca was arrested on the spot and registered into the system in the early hours of Oct. 13.

She was arrested for alleged “assault-domestic violence/inflicting corporal injury (spouse or cohabitant abuse).”

The Los Angeles district attorney’s office confirmed a couple of months later that Francesca wouldn’t face charges for the incident.

“The case was declined due to insufficient evidence,” a Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office spokesperson told PEOPLE.

Things between the couple have seemingly improved since then.