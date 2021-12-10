Claudia Schiffer’s Head To Toe Pearl Dress Is Even More Stunning Than it Sounds

Famed luxury fashion house Balmain just shared a video clip of supermodel Claudia Schiffer dressed in a black and white pearl dress to their social media account, and Schiffer looks like something out of a hazy, vintage dream.

Resembling a star from the golden age of Hollywood, she looks like she should be walking a red carpet with a glass of champagne in hand, dropping jaws and she goes as the photographers on the sidelines beg for her to stop for a pic.

Claudia Schiffer Shines Like A Diamond In Pearl Dress

Balmain, for those who may not know, is a French Luxury House that has been aweing the fashion world since 1945. They have boutiques all over the world, with some of the most famous clients imaginable. You also will sometimes hear the name dropped in hip hop songs, and with good reason. They really do make top tier fashion that is on another level.

It seems the fashion house knew that few would look as good as Schiffer in their new BalmainPF22 collection, so they snagged up the model to show the world their wares, and left the rest of us all staring in awe.

A Model Model

One thing Balmain is known for is their high-end price tags, but when you see a piece like this, the price tags begin to make more sense. Yes, it is very high-end, but the end results do speak for themselves. Some models earn the “super” in front of their title, and Claudia Schiffer is one of them.

While some people would put this pearl dress on and it would look like the dress was wearing them, Schiffer owns the look with a magnetizing sway of her hips and saucy over-the-shoulder glance that really does feel like something out of the Golden Age of Hollywood.

Holiday Gift Guides To Complete Your List

Forget Video Games And Dolls–These Interactive Projects For Kids Is The Best Gift For Any Child On Your List



I’m Giving Everyone On My Holiday Shopping List This Genius Tinted Powder Sunscreen-Here’s Why



Gift Salon Quality Hair At Home With These Highly Rated Hair Care Products



Snag Unlimited 5G Service For As Low As $25/Month This Holiday Season + Other Fantastic Deals



This Innovative Fruit Pigmented Clean Makeup Line Makes The Perfect Stocking Stuffer