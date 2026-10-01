Classic TV Show’s Revival Stalled: ‘There Have Been Difficulties’

If you were hoping for a return of The Muppet Show, you might be waiting for a while. Despite a very successful special earlier this year, plans for a full reboot have allegedly stalled.

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According to Deadline, a full reboot isn’t happening for creative reasons.

The revival of The Muppet Show comes from three main production companies, 20th Television, The Muppets Studio and Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg’s Point Grey Pictures, the outlet reported. Point Grey Pictures is the driving force behind reboot efforts.

Deadline editor-in-chief Nellie Andreeva says there have been “difficulties” finding a premise that the three main producers can agree on.

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Currently, there aren’t any active conversations about the series returning, sources say. However, things could change given how well the show performed at this year’s Emmys.

During the Emmys, the special, which starred the Muppets along with Sabrina Carpenter (who was also an executive producer) and Seth Rogen, was Disney’s biggest winner.

The show won four awards out of the six it was nominated for, which is the most trophies across Disney’s portfolio during the first two ceremonies. Its wins accounted for a quarter of the company’s overall wins. And it made Carpenter an Emmy winner since it won Outstanding Variety Special, Pre-Recorded.

During the February special, Kermit the Frog made mention of the possibility of getting a full series order.

“It’s the return of The Muppet Show back on the very stage where it all started, and then ended, and is maybe starting again, depending on how tonight goes,” he said.

Additionally, the show was a ratings “smash-hit,” according to the official Muppets social media accounts. Within eight days of The Muppet Show airing on ABC and launching on Disney+, it had nearly 8 million viewers.