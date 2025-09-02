Classic Rock Singer Says Her Band Won’t Be Touring ‘For a While’

Beloved rock singer Chrissie Hynde recently reached out to fans to let them know she wouldn’t be touring with her iconic band anytime soon.

“I’m sure you’ve all been waiting to hear from me… or not,” Hynde began in her August 11 Facebook post. “Anyway, here I am, I always forget to write a blog unless someone nudges me (which they just did),” the 73-year-old joked.

Then, the veteran rock singer quietly gave her fans some disappointing news. She won’t be touring with the Pretenders in the foreseeable future.

“If you’re dying to see a rock band, it’s not going to be the Pretenders for a while,” she wrote. However, she did give fans a few options.

“You can be consoled by the fact that James Walbourne, Pretenders’ guitar superhero, and His Lordship, will be on the road and putting out new music,” she advised.

Hynde went on to tell fans that she recently went to see Oasis with Johnny Marr and James, describing the band as a “proper rock band” with minimal lights and no unnecessary extras on stage. She boasted of dancing with Kate Moss to Richard Ashcroft’s set, noting Kate’s humor and unique charm.

Hynde also mentioned watching My Mom, Jayne, a documentary by Mariska Hargitay about her mother, Jayne Mansfield, calling it a fascinating look at the misunderstood Hollywood icon.

Mariska Hargitay and Chrissie Hynde at the ‘My Mom Jayne’ screening and Q&A at the Covent Garden Hotel on August 6, 2025, in London. (Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images for Mighty Entertainment )

In Edinburgh, Hynde oversaw a gallery exhibit of her paintings at Harvey & Woodd on Dundas Street, where all works are for sale.

Chrissie Hynde Also Announced a New Album of Duets with Other Iconic Rock Singers

Meanwhile, Hynde, who co-founded The Pretenders back in 1978, recently announced a new duets album set to drop in October called Duets Special.

The album features Hynde covering classics and standards with guest artists like Rufus Wainwright, who joins her on the lead single, “Always on My Mind.”

Chrissie Hynde of The Pretenders performing in 2024. (Photo by Aldara Zarraoa/Redferns)

A chat with Rufus Wainwright’s husband, Jörn, inspired Hynde to create an album of duets with Rufus.

“I never thought about doing a Duets album before,” the veteran rock singer said per Consequence of Sound. “The idea came about in 2023. I was talking to Jörn, Rufus Wainwright’s husband, on the phone. We were recommending novels to each other, and for some reason, I said, ‘Hey, maybe Rufus and I should do something,’ and quickly scribbled out 10 songs off the top of my head. So Jörn asked Rufus, who was up for it, and that’s how it started. A spontaneous and what I thought would be a fun thing.”

Other rock singers on the upcoming album include the late Mark Lanegan, Lucinda Williams, Cat Power, Julian Lennon, Debbie Harry, and Shirley Manson of Garbage. The album will be available on October 17th through Rhino.