major-classic-rock-band-cancels-entire-tour-over-fear-of-bad-weather-and-climate-issues

A major classic rock band was forced to cancel its entire tour over fears of bad weather and climate issues.

In a post on their social media accounts, the Steve Miller Band bandmates announced plans to scrap their upcoming tour dates.

“The combination of extreme heat, unpredictable flooding, tornadoes, hurricanes, and massive forest fires make these risks for you, our audience, the band, and the crew unacceptable,” the post reads. “You can blame it on the weather… The tour is cancelled.”

The classic rock band crew stated that despite the tour cancellation, they hope to see their fans again soon. “Wishing you all Peace, Love, and Happiness,” the bandmates added.

The classic rock band had 31 shows as part of the now-canceled American tour. It was slated to begin on Aug. 15 in Bethel, New York, and conclude in Anaheim, California, on Nov. 8.

The Classic Rock Band Is Met With Criticism Over Tour Cancellation Decision

Not long after the band made the announcement, fans and critics alike publicly reacted to the news.

“This may be the poorest excuse I’ve ever heard for canceling a tour,” one critic wrote. “It’s not even believable. Sorry, Steve, love your music and lifelong fan, but this is ridiculous.”

Another critic couldn’t help but point out the obvious. “The weather has been the weather since the existence of Earth. What’s the real story?”

A critic/fan also shared some thoughts about the statement. “Love ya, Steve, but this is rather strange. Somehow, all the other bands are managing. Maybe tour in the winter?”

Meanwhile, fans rallied behind Miller and his bandmates’ decision to cancel the tour.

“Jesus Christ, we have some bitter and selfish people in this world,” one fan stated. “Steve has been doing this for decades and has earned the right to play by his own rules. Have some class, people.”

A fellow fan also came to the band’s defense, writing, “You people are living in an alternate, insensitive, and non-critical thinking reality. Steve, you do you.”