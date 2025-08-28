classic-movie-and-tv-actor-floyd-levine-has-died

Floyd Levine, a familiar face to classic TV lovers who also appeared in films ranging from Dog Day Afternoon to The Hangover, and also the father of studio exec Brian Robbins, has died.

Videos by Suggest

Levine passed away on Sunday, as shared by his daughter-in-law, Tracy Robbins, in an announcement on Instagram.

“He was surrounded by his beautiful family (and probably wishing someone would bring him a martini),” she wrote alongside several candid images of the Mets fan. “The best father-in-law, grandpa, and all-around jokester, Floyd loved Frank Sinatra, classic films, and making everyone laugh.”

“Here’s to my forever Brooklyn boy, Floyd, may the martinis be cold and the Sinatra songs never end! I would like to think there’s a casting call in heaven, and you showed up early, script in hand,” Robbins added.

No cause of death was given. Levine was 93 years old.

“So sorry for your loss, Tracy and Brian… we are sending prayers for the family and lots of love,” family friend and TV personality Kris Jenner wrote in the comments section.

Floyd Levine Often Collaborated with His Actor Turned Director-Producer Son

Born February 23, 1932, in New York, Levine and his wife, Rochelle, raised three children in Brooklyn’s Marine Park, according to The Hollywood Reporter. He worked as a cab driver while pursuing an acting career, appearing in films like Super Fly (1972), Death Wish (1974), and Dog Day Afternoon (1975).

The father-son acting duo appeared on different episodes of Archie Bunker’s Place in 1981 and 1982. In 1989, Levine played a judge on ABC’s Head of the Class, where Robbins starred as student Eric Mardian.

Brian Robbins plays opposite his father, Floyd Levine, on a 1989 episode of ‘Head of the Class.’ (Photo by ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

Levine appeared in the Nickelodeon sitcom Kenan & Kel, the film Good Burger (1995), and later had roles in Coach Carter (2005) and Norbit (2007), both produced by his son.

According to IMDb, he amassed nearly 100 acting credits throughout his career, appearing in notable films such as Bloodbrothers (1978), Night Shift (1982), The Border (1982), Airplane II: The Sequel (1982), Braddock: Missing in Action III (1988), and The Hangover (2009). He also appeared in two films directed by his son: the Eddie Murphy-led comedies Meet Dave (2008) and A Thousand Words (2012).

He also popped up in TV shows like Charlie’s Angels, Hill Street Blues, Three’s Company, Murder She Wrote, and Mad About You.

Levine is also survived by his daughter Sheryl, son Marc, and several grandchildren. His wife passed away in May 2022 at 85.